Jeff Jarrett How Close Bobby Heenan Was To Coming To TNA, TNA’s Interest In Raven

On a recent episode of My World, Jeff Jarrett discussed early 2003 TNA. Jarrett talked about how close Bobby Heenan was to coming into TNA, Curt Hennig not being fully committed, and the interest in Raven following his release from WWE. Some highlights are below.

On How close Bobby Heenan was to coming to TNA: “It was never really close. He had health issues first and foremost, but also, you know, Bobby just I mean it goes without saying a legendary performer. I mean in so many ways, but I would have been happy to get Bobby once a month, every other month a guest cameo here and there that was kind of the open invitation. Mike (Tenay), if you can make it work you know it’s and I’m saying Mike because Mike was the one in day to day contact with him. If you can make it work, lets do it and it never worked out.”

On Curt Hennig not being committed to TNA: “This wasn’t the Curt that I met in 1989, 90, 88, 89, but it just wasn’t the same Curt. That’s really the best way to say it. It wasn’t the same Curt. His heart wasn’t into it by any stretch of the imagination. You know the reality of the Mr. Perfect days and then you know a lot of the times at WCW does Eric ever comment on that just as it’s coming across our discussion points a lot of times at WCW you could tell that Curt’s heart wasn’t in it at WCW, as well. He just wasn’t the same guy of Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig or the AWA World Heavyweight Champion Curt Hennig his heart was not into this at all even my dad had a really good relationship. I think more than anything that was at the very top of the list why he was there was a relationship with me too, but more probably at this stage with my dad, but he just wasn’t the same guy.”

On TNA’s interest in Raven following his WWE release: “Did you know that Scotty worked Memphis? Yes, he did. So, that’s the first time I met him he was known as Scotty The Body and then Scotty Flamingo. But, when he became Raven and the whole ECW run there’s one thing that you know and I knew him in WCW and like I said the whole deal. He was a veteran and veterans understand weekly episodic television. He can talk. I knew that… did we want him? Yes. Did I think I had this vision that we’re going to shoot an angle and it would turn people away? No. I don’t think any of us really predicted that, but definitely wanted him and he was “local” so he’s Atlanta. So, he could make the shows, but I didn’t have any idea. You know in those days that’s why it’s so different. Does he have any interest? Where’s his head at? Is he going to take time off? You know, who knows? But, definite interest from the very beginning.”

