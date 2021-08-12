Jeff Jarrett On Judy Bagwell On a Pole Match At WCW New Blood Rising, Worked Shoot With Goldberg & Kevin Nash

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed the Judy Bagwell on a Pole Match at WCW New Blood Rising, his favorite match with Booker T, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on the Judy Bagwell on a Pole Match at WCW New Blood Rising: “Where do I start? One of the things that came to my mind early when I heard this was, ‘What kind of contract does Judy have?’ I mean, what kind of payday [laughs]? But no, especially in WCW, the two differences in the company is everybody at Turner had a salary, if you will, and got paid every two weeks. She became part of the storyline like hundreds of other folks that showed up on Monday Nitro and Thunder and all that. Look, I’ve also seen Tommy Rich put his mother’s hair up. Bill Dundee’s wife got her head shaved after he lost a Hair vs. Hair Match against [Jerry] Lawler. So there have been outlandish things that come and go in this industry as far back as I can remember. But the evolution of Buff’s mom on a pole is something we’re still talking about to this day.”

On whether he enjoyed his Bash at the Beach 2000 or New Blood Rising match with Booker T more: “When I look back and the role of Booker winning his first world title under these circumstances and knowing now it created years of litigation – me laying down and Hogan putting his foot on me and all that mess – knowing we turned a real black eye, negative, disastrous type of chess moves and turned that around and gave the fans something to cheer about, that [Bash at the Beach 2000] was one of my favorite matches of all time.”

On the worked shoot with Goldberg “not following the script” in his match with Kevin Nash at New Blood Rising: “Even if the story would’ve been told more….what is your payoff? Because, OK, Bill isn’t following the rules. That makes him a heel. So what babyface is gonna kick his ass for following the rules? Kevin didn’t kick his ass. Kevin just looked at him and – I know he’s just doing what he’s told – ‘You’re not going along with this script.’ What? The whole premise is you want to root for that babyface. As scripted as it may be, this guy is scripted to kick ass. But now Kevin is the 7-footer who’s negotiating, ‘Hey man, you’re supposed to go through this powerbomb for me.’ What? We all can make logic out of illogical things in the wacky world of professional wrestling, but that’s a real head-scratcher.”

