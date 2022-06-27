Jeff Jarrett On Defeating Monty Brown At TNA Final Resolution 2005, Why He Thinks It Was Right Creative Decision

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed defeating Monty Brown at TNA Final Resolution 2005, why he thinks it was the right creative decision, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on defeating Monty Brown at TNA Final Resolution 2005 and why he thinks it was the right creative decision: “Who would he have wrestled? Who would the opponents have been? Who would he have gone and drawn money with? If Monty was the babyface champion, what were the heels that were gonna be able to make sure he was protected as a babyface but keep the belt on him? That’s kind of the hand that’s dealt. So, it’s better to get him to the title match and he doesn’t succeed for outside interference or the dirty, dastardly world champ had to cheat to win, and then you just keep him moving. You let him win, you better have two or three opponents lined up immediately, and our business model just wasn’t laid out that way at all. Again, subjective creative decisions. But the decision was made, ‘No, he’s not ready for it.'” Not ready based on roster. Okay, he wins. Now what?”

On TNA’s decision to turn Brown heel: “Hindsight is 20/20, but as I kind of thought through things – look, the contract situation is ultimately what it came down to. But this was, without question, a big deal in not a very positive way for Monty to switch heel. It didn’t work out.”

On Brown leaving the company in 2006: “Let me get super critical of myself. If I could back and what I know now I didn’t know then, here’s what I’d say. I’d say, ‘Carter Family, I kind of think Monty Brown has shown all of us. How can we lock him down long-term?’ We had a show budget that we couldn’t go over. My hand was slapped multiple times. You have to handle that with kid gloves week in and week out. But if I had do it over, I probably would’ve gone to the Carters and said ‘can we take some money somewhere and get him locked up?’ Knowing that we’ve got him, so let’s go with [him winning the title].”

