Jeff Jarrett Pays Tribute to the Late Steve McMichael

– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett paid tribute to his former WCW colleague, Steve “Mongo” McMichael. As previously noted, McMichael passed away earlier this week at 67 years old. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jeff Jarrett on Steve McMichael: “I’ll tell you, man, Steve [was] raw, green as far as inside of a wrestling ring, but it stood above everything else, the passion that guy had for our industry. He just loved it. He obviously loved life. And me being a sports junkie, football junkie, and knowing all that, through the years I look back on and mentally go through a gratitude list. Being in the locker room at the same time, Reggie White, Kevin Greene and Mongo are three not just NFL football players or greats, but Hall of Famers. Mongo loved it.”

On McMichael’s strength and passion: “Mongo is the strongest guy and he knew how to, from his line of work being a defensive lineman, how to move offensive, just toss guys aside. Steve had incredible strength. So, a man’s man who lived life just with an unbelievable amount of passion.”