Jeff Jarrett Recalls His Reaction To The Curtain Call

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Shawn Michaels running WWE NXT creative, the Curtain Call with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall breaking kayfabe at Madison Square Garden on their way out of WWE before going to WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Michaels running WWE NXT: “I can relate to a lot of it. The — I’ll call it the valleys, the low points if you will, the learning situations. However you want to paint it. It’s what’s made Shawn who he is today. Because he can look a young talent in the eye and say, ‘Hey, man, I ain’t BSing. Let me give you this example that I did in 1988 in Birmingham, Alabama when a guy was trying to sell his territory. Don’t be this stupid like I was.’ I mean, he literally is using all of his quote-unquote ‘failures’ to give strength to others.”

On his reaction to the Curtain Call incident: “I have always thought that the overthinking of, ‘Disrespectful way to the business?’ Wait a minute, these guys are leaving. So it kind of opened up a whole other avenue. Because I’m grateful that I come from a long line of, and I’ve been around Eddie Crawford, Snowman, and WCCW, and Puerto Rico, and Tennessee Stories and all this kind of stuff. It was all out front [in] the open that you go, ‘Now wait a minute.’ I just think wrestling hardcore fans read so much more into it than the paying customer that it was a lightning rod of discussion. But at the end of the day, it was, ‘Move on.’ And a set of circumstances that, by the next Garden Show — I think Triple H remembered because of certain situations. But the fans had moved on immediately.”

