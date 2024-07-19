Jeff Jarrett Recalls The Infamous TNA Match Between Jenna Morasca & Sharmell

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the infamous match between Jenna from Survivor and Sharmell, Mick Foley, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Mick Foley’s concern about wrestling Kurt Angle in 2009: “I mean, like all the greatest stories… and all the greatest situations in professional wrestling, it’s blurring of the lines. Without question, Mick doubted — I don’t want to say doubted, maybe that’s not the right word. Questioned, thought through, but that was the reality. You know, Mick Foley at this point was — oh, my gosh, would you say? Ten years removed from the Hell in the Cell, and a lot of miles and a lot of bumps had gone on his body at this point. But he was emotionally invested. And this is where, to this day I love that guy. He was emotionally invested in the brand of TNA and wanted it to succeed so bad that he was willing — knowing that, ‘How the hell am I going to try to keep up with Kurt Angle?’ But he was willing to put himself out there, and then they would figure it out with both of them’s brains. So hats off to the guy, but that was blurring of the lines, if you will, in a very real kind of way.”

On the infamous match between Jenna Morasca & Sharmell at Victory Road 2009: “Well, whether I’d been there or not — and I wasn’t. But you just said it, they were set up to fail. Dixie [Carter] was a huge fan of the show, Survivor, and that’s okay. But her really leaning in, and I think Vince being — Russo, that is — overconfident in, ‘Yeah, we’ll create a story that can be able to produce a three, four, five-minute match.’ And no you can’t. Just, ‘No, Dixie. No, Vince, you can’t.’ Jenna — God bless Sharmell. I mean, you talk about being put in a horrible position. And Jenna, and I’m not raining about her, but she walked into a set of circumstances that she had no business being in, period. End of story.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.