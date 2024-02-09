Jeff Jarrett Doesn’t Think The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Needs A Title On The Line

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes in the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether The Bloodline storyline has cooled off since a year ago: “That came up this weekend [in a] conversation with Karen. And she looked at me and said, ‘Huh?’ I said, ‘Sami Zayn’ — You could go back and look at it. And I’m not the movie guy, but I’d have studied this, like scene stealers and most outstanding — Sami Zayn was the straw that stirred that Bloodline week after week after week. He’s the fish out of water. I mean, ‘What? Sami Zayn, this guy in the Bloodline? Wait, Bloodline goes back three generations,. And oh, wasn’t that Rock’s granddad? ‘Yeah.’ ‘And then the Wild Samoans, and then Umaga and Rikishi and — oh, wow, look at all these stars. Wait, you mean to tell me Yokozuna? That dude?’ I mean, just the lineage of it. And then Sammy is’s in there, and his charisma. So yes — I got long-winded there, Connie. But the Bloodline story a year ago was episodic, must-see segment every week.”

On whether The Rock vs. Roman Reigns needs a title on the line: “So before I answer that, I want to back all the way up. Because — and look, Conrad, you’re leading a conversation logically, and I’ll say maybe episodically, and timeline. But Saturday morning I got back from the gym, and Karen said, ‘Did you see that stat about that video?’ It’s at whatever, the most dislikes in the history of WWE YouTube. It’s like, what? And I went, ‘Oh, my God. There’s some happy folks at Stanford.’ And she said, ‘What?’ And she literally followed me out of the bedroom into the kitchen. She said — because the night before, we watch our Smackdown, watch Rampage… And I’ll just say this. Karen had a lot of Conrad in her on Friday night. She was not happy. Cody Rhodes is been one of my, and has been, for a while, favorite wrestlers. So there was a thumbs down in this house immediately.

“But I said, ‘Oh, wow, Stanford’s got to be happy with that. What engagement is creating?’ She said, ‘Yeah, but it’s all, its negative.’ Now, wait a minute. And I got out my phone, and I said, ‘Honey, we’ve got nine Raws and nine Smackdowns to go. Yeah, we got to 19 to go. So it’s a long, long, long way from Cody not wrestling Roman. I’m just not buying that right now at all.’ So you asked me If I think they need the title for the match? Yeah, I believe the title hurts the match.”

On the backlash to the change: “[Mainstream media) is covering the quote-unquote ‘unhappiness,’ I think, at the end of the day — and I know that, I don’t think for a second anyone in — I can’t say Stanford because it’s much bigger than that. I’m saying from Ari [Emanuel] on down that anyone within TKO is trying to ‘Hey, look over here, look over here?’ No, but I think from a business perspective, with the opportunity that has transitioned. And The Rock now sits on the board, that they want to maximize all of this. Because — and you tweeted, ‘Bruce reports to Hunter, Hunter reports to Nick. Nick reports to Ari, Ari reports to Rock.’ Well, at the end of the day, everybody in that chain of command you just mentioned still reports to Wall Street.

“And I don’t ever want to forget that at the end of the day, we don’t know if this was the plan or if this is the plan, or if they’re going to pivot or tweak or whatever it may be. I learned a long, long time ago, old Jerry Jarrett, ‘Son, that’s why we get to go back and do live TV this Saturday morning.’ It’s an opportunity to tweak. I’m not saying — I think there’s a difference between tweak and pivot.”

