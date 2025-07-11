Jeff Jarrett Calls Sean Waltman A First Ballot Hall Of Famer

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about whether Sean “X-Pac” Waltman deserves a singles induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Waltman is a Hall of Famer on his own: “I’m going to be way, way biased. But I appreciate the question and asking because to me it’s almost — anybody with any type of awareness on history, you would understand why this is, I shouldn’t say a silly question, but it’s a no-brainer. You look at The Lightning Kid at a young age, his matches with Jerry Lynn. You can call it X-Division before X-Division, or Junior Heavyweight or Flyweight, or however you want to say that. But in his earliest of days coming on the scene, he was turning heads and making headlines as truly a kid. And then when you look at his entry point into the WWF as the 1-2-3 Kid, and the huge upset he had over Razor Ramon. And I know that there’s some historians that will kind of point to different things, maybe it’s Shawn and Bret, or I’ll say the smaller guys having a bigger impact. Because in the ’80s, I wasn’t small, I was tiny comparatively speaking. It was just a different era. And I know in the ’70s it was a pretty much a big man’s business as well.

“But when you kind of think of a trailblazer, somebody who broke the mold, positioned it in a unique way. That 1-2-3 Kid upset can happen anywhere. And then his success he had. He battled some demons like all of us do in life, but he kept rolling. And you look at when he showed up on Nitro, kind of that piece of the puzzle in the nWo. Named him Syxx, he was the sixth member. And then the you know him going back — there is a lot of moments that Kid was a part of. And so if you know your history, it is absolutely no disrespect to anybody that’s currently in the Hall of Fame. But my gosh, without question. And maybe a product as it sits here today of his success. Because he was a important, in in my opinion, important nWo member. A very important — I’ve said it numerous occasions [that] to me, DX was was Kid, Road Dogg and Chyna. When you really look at the raw, rebellious attitude, those three in so many ways to find it. And so it goes without saying, it is a — I guess in the sports talk, first ballot Hall of Famer. No doubt in my mind.”

On The Bloodline storyline in WWE: “That story and angle, and the Sami Zayn integration, and the Heyman and all of that story. Look, it has to have a natural progression. But remove Roman, remove both Usos, Heyman, Sami. Are we at a point where no matter how good the stories and the talent are — and they’re all fantastic — it’s just that The Bloodline story has run its course? Because they’ve debuted three it feels like in the last couple of weeks.

“And we all know history, and I was a part of it. When you’re debuting certain nWo members, outside of the original — I’d say four to five to six. Past that, it became watered down. And so I’m tickled to death to see Jacob kind of standing out in all of that. But his last name is Fatu, so he is a part of the Bloodline. I’m not really sure, Conrad. I’m a big fan of that title switch [to Solo Sikoa], but we’ll see where it goes. Because I think Jacob is a very, very super unique talent. And at this point, a babyface with momentum. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.