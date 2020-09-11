wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Pays Tribute To Longtime TNA and Impact Wrestling Voice Barry Scott
As previously reported, Barry Scott, the longtime voice of TNA and Impact Wrestling, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 65.
Jeff Jarrett, who obviously spent many years with the company after being involved in the creation of it back in 2002, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Scott’s passing and the importance that he played in growing the TNA product.
“RIP Barry Scott…Barry was a great talent but even a better man…Barry’s voiceover work in the early days of TNA was so instrumental for our product…This picture was taken from production work for Slammiversary XV “cold open”…Love ya my friend!” Jarrett wrote.
RIP Barry Scott…
Barry was a great talent but even a better man…
Barry’s voiceover work in the early days of TNA was so instrumental for our product…
This picture was taken from production work for Slammiversary XV “cold open”…Love ya my friend! pic.twitter.com/ccNix5krUA
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) September 11, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, Jarrett suggested for others to listen to one of Scott’s best works, which was a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
“If you can please watch Barry’s tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr…it’s so inspiring, riveting, and Barry at his absolute best…”
If you can please watch Barry’s tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr…it’s so inspiring, riveting, and Barry at his absolute best… https://t.co/oP7nNbIgUa
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) September 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In AEW Using Old-School Elements, Balancing With Current Wrestling Tastes
- CM Punk On His MMA Future, Walking Away From Wrestling, Piledriving John Cena & More in New Q&A
- WWE Reportedly Releases Producers Sarah Stock, Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda
- Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael PS Hayes & More React to Gerald Brisco’s WWE Exit