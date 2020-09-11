Jeff Jarrett Pays Tribute To Longtime TNA and Impact Wrestling Voice Barry Scott

As previously reported, Barry Scott, the longtime voice of TNA and Impact Wrestling, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 65.

Jeff Jarrett, who obviously spent many years with the company after being involved in the creation of it back in 2002, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Scott’s passing and the importance that he played in growing the TNA product.

“RIP Barry Scott…Barry was a great talent but even a better man…Barry’s voiceover work in the early days of TNA was so instrumental for our product…This picture was taken from production work for Slammiversary XV “cold open”…Love ya my friend!” Jarrett wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Jarrett suggested for others to listen to one of Scott’s best works, which was a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

“If you can please watch Barry’s tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr…it’s so inspiring, riveting, and Barry at his absolute best…”