Jeff Jarrett On What Makes Jeff Hardy Stand Out Among Other Wrestlers

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about wrestling Jeff Hardy in the TNA Victory Road 2004 main event and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wrestling Jeff Hardy in the Victory Road 2004 main event: “When I see that poster, I still think of that big-ass ladder. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do this and that.’ And I’m like, ‘Damn, okay’… If Jeff Hardy’s in the main event, they’re going to expect a Jeff Hardy match, or a Jeff Hardy spot, or they want to see Jeff Hardy. And he couldn’t agree more. And so as the conversations got going through the weeks in the build-up for it, he gave us the old, ‘Hey, man, would it be possible to get a ladder bigger than an eight-foot ladder?’ ‘Yeah, let’s go to work on that.’ And you gotta get a double-sided [ladder] and all that. And then, you know, ‘How big do you want it, Jeff?’ ‘Oh, I want it big.’ And so when you go from eight to 10, that’s big. You go from eight to 12, Conrad? You don’t really realize, like, ‘Alright, that’s a big ass ladder.’”

On Hardy: “I’ve just kind of learned through the years, some guys are just wired differently. Jeff’s one of them. Daredevil would be — look, you can kind of come up with all kind of descriptors for different talent. But the Charismatic Enigma — the mindset and the connection that Jeff has with the audience, I just think that that uniqueness that he always brought to the table, that you couldn’t quite put your finger on it. And that, you know. Yes, he’s got a unique look, and you know, his work skills and his promo skills, and we can come up with four or five different things here. And the daredevil skills and psychology and all that. But Jeff to me is one of those guys… you can’t really describe Jeff’s connection or drawing ability or anything like that — other than say he’s got an ‘it’ factor that you just don’t come across very often at all when you’re dealing with talent that can draw money.”

