Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On WWE: Unreal Reality Series

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the upcoming WWE Netflix series, Unreal, which will give a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. You can check out some highlights below:

On the series: “I’m going to use a quote here. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard this, but Dutch Mantell and myself used to joke and everything — I don’t know where this quote was coined, but I heard it from Dutch first. You know how I like my reality television? Because this show is reality TV, quote unquote. But I like my reality television, well=-scripted.”

On WWE already exposing the business: “A lot, or all of them [are scripted]? I would say all. So look at the end of the day — it was said three generations ago. It’s sports entertainment. So hey folks, that cat’s out of the bag there. And so I’m not sure what we’re going to see and what format, and all that kind of stuff. But there will be people that watch this, [who think] that it will be 100% scripted, that go, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s real.’ And then there’s going to be some stuff– flip this around — that is absolutely 1,000% authentic, captured content that we’ll kind of call, quote, unquote real that people are going to go, ‘Oh, good God, you’re going to insult our intelligence. You really think we believe that?’

“That kind of is the nature and the magic of our industry in that, no matter what they show? I think at the end of the day, it’s going to be real and well-scripted. And I say that out of total respect. I think at the end of the day — because I’ve been asked quite a bit about this. I think ‘insulting’ is the word I keep coming back to. Are we insulting the fans in the presentation of how it’s done? Like, ‘Hey guys, you dumbasses, this is scripted.’ Or is it done out of respect? My gut tells me it’s going to lean into — its shoulder programming. So if it doesn’t support the WWE brand 100% across the board, they’re spitting in the wind. But I just don’t think they’re going to do that. Maybe we’ll see, but I think it’s going to be excellent support programming.”

On the evolution of the business: “The next evolution is the format and peeling the curtain back and presenting it in a real compelling, biting way that has a little bit of doc style, a little bit of reality show, a little bit of authenticity. And then it’s got to have pro wrestling. But look, it’s getting a lot of news. It’s got talent talking. It’s got the trades talking. It’s got fans talking.“

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.