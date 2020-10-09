Jeff Jarrett’s Request For New Trial Against Anthem Turned Down

It was reported earlier this week that Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment filed a motion last Friday to set a new trial date in their lawsuit against Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the motion has been denied by Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw of the United States District Court of The Middle District of Tennessee.

Crenshaw said that he denied the request “because of the press of other Court business, the fact that criminal cases take precedent, and the impact COVID-19 has had on the ability to regularly schedule jury trials.”

The ruling wasn’t issued with prejudice, which means that Jarrett’s side can file a new motion later on. The court still wants the two sides to negotiate a settlement, especially since the first trial was a mistrial.

Waverly wrote: “Kevin H. Sharp, a former Judge of this Court, is available and willing to serve as a private mediator and certainly has the background and experience to express an opinion about the strengths and weaknesses of the parties’ claims and defenses and accurately predict the likely outcomes. Within ten (10) days of the date of this Order, the parties shall contact Kevin Sharp and arrange for private mediation.“