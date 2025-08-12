Jelly Roll Credits Hank & Tank, Stacks Lorenzo For Helping Train Him

Jelly Roll gave some praise to NXT stars Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for helping him get ready for SummerSlam. The musician teamed with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at the two-night PPV, and he spoke with Cody Rhodes on What Do You Wanna Talk About? about his training for the process. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On working at the PC: “Momma Mel, that’s what I call her, the lady that runs [the Performance Center]. She gives me all my ring time and deals with me being completely nuts. ‘I want to do 11 to 1 tomorrow,’ and I hit her up and am like, ‘Actually, I want to do 4 to 6 or 7, too,’ and everyone leaves at five. She’ll always find people to stay for me. Matt Bloom has dedicated his life to me. I love you, Coach Bloom. Scott Moss. Coach (Robbie) Brookside. He’s so awesome.”

On the NXT talent who worked with him: “A couple of NXT kids who I want to shout out who really deserve it. The tag team champs, Hank and Tank. I can’t wait until they get called up. I’m cheering for them to get called up. The minute they get called up, I’m gonna cancel the show to show up. They’ve been that good to me. Even better is a kid named Mitch, they call him Stacks [Channing Lorenzo]. These dudes have shown up for me every day and took tens, dozens of bumps every day while I’m learning. Poor Stacks. Our first four or five bodyslams, you would hear three different thuds. You’d hear his feet, his back, and his head or shoulders. He’d just stand back up, and he was so nice. They’re like, ‘What we’re looking for is one flat thud.’ I’d throw him over again. One time, I damn near flipped the poor kid. We got it. They’ve been really sweet to me. Myles Bourne. Shawn (Michaels) has poured love into me. KO [Kevin Owens] has poured a lot of love into me. Damian Priest has showed up for me big. (Jacob) Fatu.”