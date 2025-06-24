Jelly Roll Set To Appear On July 11th Episode Of WWE Smackdown

Jelly Roll will be in the house on WWE Smackdown for an episode next month. WWE announced on Monday night that the hip-hop star will appear on the July 11th episode of Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jelly Roll has appeared on WWE TV in the past, both as an attendee and as part of the show such as last year’s SummerSlam when he helped The Miz and R-Truth deal with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.