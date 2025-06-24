wrestling / News
Jelly Roll Set To Appear On July 11th Episode Of WWE Smackdown
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
Jelly Roll will be in the house on WWE Smackdown for an episode next month. WWE announced on Monday night that the hip-hop star will appear on the July 11th episode of Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jelly Roll has appeared on WWE TV in the past, both as an attendee and as part of the show such as last year’s SummerSlam when he helped The Miz and R-Truth deal with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.
BREAKING: @JellyRoll615 will be in the house for #SmackDown live from NASHVILLE on Friday, July 11th!
📍 @BrdgstoneArena
🎟️ https://t.co/jgCX3QyqlQ pic.twitter.com/hN0GqUkxuA
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Names Preferred Opponents For WWE Night Of Champions, SummerSlam
- Latest Details On WWE Night Of Champions Status
- Jey Uso Reveals Who He Wants To Win GUNTHER vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown