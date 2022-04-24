Jeremy’s Impact Rebellion 2022 Review  

Greetings, Impact viewers! It’s time for another PPV extravaganza, this time being Impact Rebellion. I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we have a hefty card toplined by Josh Alexander finally getting his Impact World Championship rematch against none other than Moose. We’ll also see Deonna Purrazzo defend her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against the returning Taya Valkyrie while Tasha Steelz puts the Knockouts Title on the line against Rosemary. Violent By Design will defend their Impact Tag Team Titles in an eight-team elimination match, JONAH will battle the force of nature that is Tomohiro Ishii, and Jonathan Gresham takes on Eddie Edwards.

Finally on the main card, Jay White will do battle with Chris Sabin and Steve Maclin. And the Countdown show will see two additional titles on the line with The Influence defending their Knockouts Tag Team Titles against The IInspiration, and both Ace Austin and Mike Bailey seeking to lay claim to Trey Miguel’s X-Divison Title. That is a lot of matches and I’m sure a lot of excitement; pray for my fingers folks, because they’re going to get a workout.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re live in the Impact arena with Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannigan calling the action for tonight. We also meet the French announce team. First up will be Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey, while The Influence vs. The IInspiration will also be on the Countdown card.

Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey

Bey and Edwards talk a little bit of trash before circling and locking up, Bey with a hiptoss. Bey showboats a bit and calls for a test of strength, Eddie goes for it and Bey gives the Too Sweet sign. Eddie with a kick to the gut and takes Bay down, they go into the ropes and Bey with a rana from the ground but gets slammed down right after. Edwards with a big chop to Bey, Irish whip, Bey flips over the back and gets send into the corner, he comes over onto the apron and comes in but gets caught with an overhead belly-to-belly.

Eddie with a knee to Bey and then a headbutt. Chop in the corner to Bey, Bey fights back and sends Eddie to the outside. Kicks to Eddie as he tries to get in, he dodges a kick off the second rop but is caught with a superkick that knocks him off the apron. Bey dives onto Eddie on the outside!

Eddie rolled back in, Bey lays into him in the corner. Whip reversed, Bay goes for a kick but it’s caught, thumb to the eye and a charging knee strike to the chest! Cover for two.

Eddie mocks the fans and then stomps on Bey’s knee and lower leg. Boot choke against the ropes, followed by a rake of the eyes. Bey off the ropes but he fights back. Eddie with a chop but Bey knocks him back in the corner, splash, enzuigiri on the outside and a top-rope lariat! Bey goes for a back suplex but Eddie blocks it with elbows and hits a big right. He comes off the ropes RIGHT into a kick and cover for two!

Bey up now, he kicks Eddie in the chest again and again, Eddie dodges the last one and shoves Bey into the ropes, lifting him up to slam into the mat. Tiger Driver attempt, reversed into a snap rana and cover for two!

Bey up top but gets caught with a kick, Backpack Stunner by Eddie gets a nearfall. Eddie gets Bay up, they start trading shots they come off the ropes, Bey takes out the legs and hits a superman forearm, Eddie with his own before Bey hits a BIG cutter off the ropes to for two. Bey goes for an Art of Finesse, Eddie dodges, Tiger Driver for two and a half. Fisherman’s Driver gets three.

Winner: Eddie Edwards (9:23)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good pre-show match that got the crowd going. It lacked the tension of a big feud but as everyone would expect, it was an enjoyable effort from both men.

* We get a recap of Josh Alexander’s issues with Moose and his path to get a rematch, including his being sent home and coming back at Sacrifice to take Moose out, followed by Moose making the feud personal by involving Alexander’s family.

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration

The champs attack before the bell, but get the tables turned. McKay starts with Rayne and Lee quickly gets tagged in, double kick to Rayne and a pose! Rayne takes over from the apron and sends Lee into the turnbuckle, tagging in Dashwood who takes Lee down for a two-count. Tree of Woe for Cassie and Tenille kicks at Lee, then mocks McKay with a pose! Madison Rayne tags in and hits a Northern Lights Suplex for two.

Mounted punches by Rayne and another two-count. Lee is put in the corner, Tenille tags in and knocks Lee to her knees. She slaps Lee, Cassie fights back but gets cut off. She’s put into the ropes and comes off with an awkward sunset flip for two, backslide from Tenille for two and they both go todn from a shot.

Both partners tag in, McKay is in hot! She puts Rayne in the corner, whips Dashwood into her and splashes them! She throws Dashwood into Rayne, kicks them both down and covers Rayne for two.

Rayne gets a waistlock but Mckay holds on, Lee tags in without Rayne’s knowledge and takes her down, cover for two. Dashwood tags in and gets control of Lee but McKay comes in. Lee goes up top for a double-team and my feed cut out, but when it comes back, Dashwood hits the spotlight for a two-count on Lee.

The belt gets slid in by Rayne and Dashwood grabs it, the referee catches it. He takes it out of the ring, Rayne slides the other belt in but Lee grabs it and nails Dashwood! Cover for a nearfall. The Inspiration go for the Idolizer, but Rayne spears Lee. The Influence hit their finished and that’s it.

Winner: The Influence (6:35)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: A few awkward moments in here held it back from being what it could have been. At six and a half minutes this wasn’t ever going to be great, but it felt like they were rushing. Right result and they gave it their best effort, so I can’t complain too much.

And with that, we’re onto the main show! We get an opening video, as is traditional.

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

White rolls out of the ring to start for some mind games, and almost gets in when Maclin and Sabin go to lock up but gets chased out. He distracts Sabin and Maclin attacks him. Back elbow off the ropes by Maclin, followed by a big punch but Sabin with a dropkick and cover that’s broken up by White after one. Sabin sends Maclin to the outside, he kicks Maclin and dives on White, then goes back to the apron for a senton on Maclin to the crowd’s delight. Chop to Maclin, who gets rolled back in. Sabin up top for a crossbody and cover for one.

Sabin with a mounted punch and then a leaping back elbow onto White. Maclin knocks Sabin out of the ring, knocks down White and then dives onto Sabin on the outside. Back in and he hits a double underhook backbreaker, cover for two. White sent to the outside and Maclin follows for a chop, then a back suplex onto the apron. Maclin onto the apron, but Sabin leaps up to dropkick the knee and send Maclin to the floor. Chop from Sabin onto White, but White sends him into the ring and picks him up to drop him ribs-first into the apron. Maclin sent into the ringpost and a Saito suplex to the ringside floor.

White rolls Maclin in and follows, he charges in with an uppercut. Sabin clothesline dodged, he hits Maclin and White hip tosses him onto Maclin, then covers for two. Suplex attempt by White blocked, White with a kneelift and backbreaker for two. Maclin on the apron but gets knocked down, chop to Sabin by White and another sends him down in the corner. White sends Sabin across the ring, Maclin in and Sabin takes both men down with shots, then hits a double crossbody. Chops to both Maclin and White until Maclin hits a kick and then clotheslines White. Sabin with a back elbow and back bodydrop to Maclin, White in for a backdrop from Sabin as well. Sabin with an enzuigiri to Maclin and DDT to White in one go, cover for two.

Sabin goes for a fireman’s carry, blocked by Sabin, they all trade knees and White DDTs Maclin. All three men down for now, Sabin up but eats a back elbow in the corner and a Blade Buster for a nearfall. White with a uranage on Maclin for two! He lies in wait for Sabin and locks in a chinlock, but Sabin flips him over before eating a chop. White gets Sabin on the top and climbs, Maclin goes for a powerbomb but is beaten down by both men. Maclin tries again but gets fought off, eye rake by White on the top to Sabin. Sabin is fighting out of the superplex and headbutts him into a tree of woe, missile dropkick to Maclin. But Maclin recovers and buts Sabin in the tree of woe! He spears White and then goes for Sabin — WHO MOVES! Maclin goes through the ropes to the outside!

Sabin with a charging boot to White, he picks White up for the Cradle Shock but White counters with a half and half. He goes for the Blade Runner but Sabin counters into a rollup. Cradle Shock countered, they keep reversing — CRADLE SHOCK! But Maclin comes in and rolls Sabin up for three.

Winner: Steve Maclin (12:07)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Great match to kick off the PPV. All three guys worked very smoothly against each other, the reversal sequence at the end was great and Maclin coming in to steal the win was very well-timed.

* Rehwoldt and Hannigan run down the card for tonight’s show.

* Josh Alexander and his wife and kid walk backstage. Josh’s wife says they’re fine and to worry about himself. She says tonight has been six months in the making and he’s been working for this for 16 years. She says they want the world to see what they know: that Daddy is going to be an amazing champion. Alexander says it’s not just about BFG, it’s about Moose making this personal. He needs to teach Moose that there are consequences to his actions.

D’Amore comes in and says that Moose knows he isn’t better than Josh so he’s getting in his head by using his family. He says to take what’s most valuable to Moose in the World Title, but not to be ruled by anger but by using his strengths. He says to go out there, be the best and take what’s his.

* We get a recap of Deonna’s Champ-Champ Challenges and the return of Taya Valkyrie, leading to tonight’s Reina de Reinas Championship match.

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

Taya and Deonna circle and lock up, then break. Lock back up, again a a break and Deonna with a kick to the gut. They go into the ropes, Taya with a hip toss and a kick to the head. Crossbody by Taya and then a dropkick, cover for one. Taya backs Deonna in the corner, chop to the chest and a whip across the ring. Taya runs into a back elbow, she catches Deonna feet and ties her in the rops, then slides under for a snap German suplex. Knees to Purrazzo from the outside, then she tries to pull Deonna headfirst into the ringpost but Deonna does it instead.

Shots by the champ and Taya back in the ring, she locks in a rear chinlock for a moment then smacks Taya down. Clothesline and cover for one. Taya fights her way back to her feet and takes over, but Purrazzo with a Flatliner into a Koji Clutch. Taya gets Deonna’s shoulders on the mat, kickout after two. They go to the outside, Taya shoves Deonna to the floor from the apron and hits a kneelift and a chop. Deonna grabs Taya’s arm and slams her backfirst into the apron!

Ref out to check on both women, they’re both slow to get up as the ref begins the count. Taya in the ring and Deonna as well, they yell at each other and go face to face, standing up and trading shots. Taya takes over with a big forearm and hits a short elbow off the ropes, knee to the face and a clothesline for two. Taya going for Road for Valhalla but Deonna gets free, comes off the ropes and hits a pump kick. Standing moonsault to Taya for two and she locks in the Virtuwara Armbar! Taya struggles but gets to the ropes, Deonna breaks at four.

Taya manages to fend off Deonna and goes up top but gets slapped across the face. Deonna up with her, they’re jockying for position but Taya slides down and under. Deonna leaps off but is caught into a powerbomb for two, followed by a cross-legged STF! Purrazzo gets the rope break and Taya gets kicked down, with Deonna locking in a figure four briefly. Purrazzo with a big clothesline and cover for two.

Deonna goes for a Queen’s Gambit but Taya fights out, kick to the head, Road to Valhalla! Cover for three!

Winner: Taya Valkyrie (9:03)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid work by both women, though it never quite got out of second gear. Valkyrie’s win is both expected and deserved, I enjoy the chemistry between these two but they just didn’t quite elevate it to something really special.

* Gia Miller is backstage with Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Tasha welcomes Taya back and says she has A title, but Tasha has THE title. As to how she feels for tonight’s match, she says Gia should be asking Rosemary how she’s going to feel taking an L from the woman who beat the greatest. She says Rosemary has been chasing Flava since 2020 and still is. She’s gonna get a taste tonight, but the dragging will be done by Tasha, dragon her by her stupid demon edges through Pettyville and stand over her still Knockouts Champion. And she’ll then ask her how she likes her now.

* Montage hype video for the X-Division Championship Match.

X-Divison Championship Match

Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey

Ace talks shit to start and gets attacked by Trey and Bailey as a result. He gets battered by both his opponents in succession, Bailey with a snapmar and kick to the back. Miguel hits his own kick to the back, then Bailey goes for his. High-low kicks by both men, then Bailey with a roll-up and Bailey with a backslicde for two. Austin gets involved and gets kicked by Bailey, he doubles Trey over but gets dropkicked to the corner by Mike. Try sends Ace out of the ring and flips over Bailey, they trade some reversals until Austin yanks Bailey down. Trey dives onto Austin, Austin goes for a rana but gets caught and Bailey springboard moonsaults onto Ace!

Back in the ring and Bailey kicks Trey, then chops him. Irish whip reversed, Try with an inverted atomic drop and rolls into a Kimura lock but then goes for a leaping stomp. Austin in the ring and catches Austin, slamming him back-first onto Bailey. Bailey on the outside as Austin works over Trey, he catches Bailey coming in and nails him. Chops in the corner, he then splashes Trey and charges at Bailey but gets dumped outside. Bailey goes for Ultima Weapon but Miguel moves and Baily lands on his feet. Trey leaps out through the ropes into a cutter on Ace!

Trey back in and gets nailed by Bailey, but Austin tosses him and covers Trey for two. He lies in weight and charges in but Try rolls him up for two. Austin with a roundhouse to Trey but gets sent to the outside by Speedball, who hits a springboard moonsault to the outside! And Trey with a rana over the ropes to the outside on Bailey!

Miguel rolls Bailey back inside and goes up top — kicked by Austin on the apron. He gets into the ring and goes up top, nailing Trey, but Trey ducks a punch and goes for a sunset flip powerbomb. Austin holds on, Bailey jumps ON TREY’s BACK for a German suplex on Ace! Trey goes for a sunset flip but Bailey holds on, he drops Trey onto Austin and hits a flip double knee on both! Big kick to Austin, Ultima Weapon, cover but Try breaks it up!

Baily and Trey slowly get up, Bailey kicks Trey through the ropes and waits for Ace. He fakes a kick, then nails it! Trey with a roll-up for two, Ace for a roll-up for two, Trey with a brainbuster on Bailey! Trey goes up top, Meteora! He covers for two, but Ace pulls the ref out of the ring! Ace with a spin kick off the top! The Fold by Ace! Cover for three, and a new champion!

Winner: Ace Austin (10:25)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: This was just perfectly executed high spot-infused goodness. All three men put it all on the line and delivered in a chaotic match that may have used a bit more pacing or time, but other than that there’s very little you can disagree with.

* We get a promo from Eddie and Honor No More, with Eddie saying from Day One no one told them what they were gonna do. He says tonight was a perfect example when he beat Eddie Edwards. Taven says they forced their hands and tonight they’re putting a crown on the Kingdom. Bennett says they’re adding the Tag Titles to their resume and when they do they’re going to walk right to the Bullet Club and put it in their faces.

* We get a 1970s-style “coming soon” preview for “EGV.”

JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

JONAH and Ishii star off and go forehead-to-forehead until Ishii lays in some punches. JONAH with a big shot back, and Ishii with chops. JONAH with a chop of his own; Ishii with elbows and he comes off all four copes to collide with JONAH but the latter man knocks Ishi down. JONAH goes for some shots but Ishii ducks, he fires off but gets laid out by JONAH.

Headbutt by JONAH, followed by a shot to the neck and a headbutt. Ishii picked back up for a shot to the head and a hard whip into the corner. JONAH starts stomping on the arm and then sends Ishii into the corner. Shot to the head, and JONAH locks in a headlock submission, forcing Ishii to the mat. Ishii back to his fight and he fights out of it, but gets run over.

JONAH lays in some punches and kicks, but Big Tom is getting fired up. Elbow to the ear, and Ishii asks for more! He gets stagged a bit with a shot but stays up! An elbow by JONAH and Tomohiro answers with his own, they trade some shots until Ishii is sent into the corner. JONAH with kicks to the chest and an Irish whip across the corner, Ishii comes out with a shoulder tackle and goes for a German suplex, but JONAH blocks it and backs Ishii into the corner. He goes for a splash but Ishii moves, he’s going for the brainbuster! JONAH blocks it and hits a bodyslam.

Ishii fights back again and lays in some chops to JONAH in the corner, but JONAH turns it around and nails some of his own. They trade some reversals with chops and shoulderblocks, the latter of which from JONAH send Ishii into the math. JONAH picks Ishii up, whip across the ring and an avalanche, followed by a big bodyslam. JONAH gets Ishii up on his shoulders, Ishii fights out but eats a kick — and Ishii is powered back up! Big chopblock from Ishii sends him to his knees, and Ishi goes for the brainbuster but can’t get him up. He goes off the ropes and ends up on JONAH’s shoulders — Samoan drop followed by a senton for two.

JONAH sets up for the Jonah Bomb, but Ishii fights out of it. Back elbow by JONAH but Ishii shoves him into the ropes and uses the momentum for a release German suplex! Both men slow to get up, Tonohiro is up first and comes off the ropes with a big clothesline. Another one staggers JONAH, Ishii off once more for a clothesline. He clotheslines Ishii again but he’s right back up, Ishii off the ropes to level JONAH with a clothesline for two!

Ishii off the ropes but JONAH blocks a clothesline until Ishii manages to knock him down. Ishii off the ropes for a Basement Lariat, caught by JONAH who hits a shoulderblock. Ishii is unfazed and they trade shots until Ishii goes down. JONAH Bomb gets two and a half, short-arm clothesline againt gets two.

JONAH gets Ishii up amd goes for a brainbuster, Ishii blocks it but JONAH with a big spear! JONAH up top, but Ishii moves! Basement Lariat, cover for two and a half. Ishii with headbutts and A BRAINBUSTER! Cover for three!

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii (14:34)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: This won’t be everyone’s cup of tea but for those who like BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT, this was a blast. The feats of strength were impressive and they worked really hard and well against each other, delivering a classic big man match. Works for me.

* We get a recap of the Tag Team Title events as of late.

Impact Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match

Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. Rhino & Heath vs. Honor No More vs. The Major Players vs. Jordynne Grace & W. Morrissey vs. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Major Players and Grace & Morrissey start it off! Grace and Myers in the ring, Grace dodges a clothesline and decks Myers. Kick to the gut and she kicks Myers, she gets up on Myers’ shoulder but knees him repeatedly in the head. BIG suplex and a cover for two. Morrissey tags in and so does Cardona, Cardona with a shot to Morrissey but gets run over off the ropes. Avalanche by Morrissey and another avalanche, sidewalk slam.

Grace tags in, Morrissey sets Cardona on Grace’s shoulders and clothesline/power bomb combo! Cover but Myers breaks it up. Morrissey chases Myers around the ring and Chelsea Green stops him, Myers rolls Grace up and that’s three!

Afterward, Grace and Morrissey attack the Major Players, chokeslamming them and sending them to the outside. Grace dives on them and Green attacks Grace. Morrissey goes to chokeslam Cardona into a table, Green goes for a low blow but Morrissey has a cup on! Grace nails Green and tosses her over to Morrissey, who POWER BOMBS Green through the table! Morrissey and Grace leave with the Major Players in complete disarray. (Oh and Myers had hidden under the ring until Morrissey left, which is hilarious.

Next Team: The Good Brothers

RIP Myers and Cardona. Anderson and Gallows come down to ringside and roll in, the Players won’t go in so the Brothers roll out and go on the attack. Anderson throws Myers into a superkick by Gallows, they roll into the ring where Cardona begs. Gallows picks Carona up — MAGIC KILER! And that’s it for Myers and Cardona.

Next Team: Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice

Gallows immediately knocks Swinger and Dice’s noggins together. Anderson and Gallows double team Dice, Dice breaks free and tries to nail Anderson, but he ducks and Swinger gets nailed. Spinebuster, Magic Killer, it’s done.

Next Team: Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Swann and Mack duck clotheslines on the outside and slide in, then dive onto the Good Brothers. Mack rolls Anderson in and Swann follows. Kick to Anderson and a slam into the turnbuckle, shot by Swann. Anderson fights back with a chop and punches, Swann into the ropes and they go back and forth until Swann nails a rana and then kicks Karl in the back.

Mack tagged in, he jabs away at Anderson in the corner. Whip across the ring and Anderson goes down. Mack mocks Gallows and then tags in Swann, whiup across the ring and Swann with a diving clothesline in the corner, Mack with a splash and Swann covers for two. Swann with a big smack to the face but Anderson powers him over and tags in Gallows. Gallows sends Swann across the ring and charges, Swann dodges and hits a kick. Shots to the midsection and head, Swann off the ropes RIGHT into a big boot! Doc shoves Swann into the corner and goes in with the shots to the rib and then an uppercut to down Swann. Gallows nails a delayed vertical suplex and then covers for two.

Gallows with a shot to Swann and picks him up. Swann fights back but Gallows shrugs it off and knocks him down, stepping on his hand as he tags Karl in. Chinlock on the ground, they get back to their feet and Anderson with a kick to the cut. He whips Swann across the ring, goes for a Bronco Buster but Swann moves and Karl is crotched in the corner. Gallows tags in, elbowdrop to the back of the neck of Swann. He lays in elbows to the shoulders and locks in a chinlock. Swann gets to his feet and breaks it with a jawbreaker, Karl tags in but Swann kicks him and tags in Mack!

Mack in hot and he grabs Karl, swinging bodyslam! He knocks Gallows off the apron and charges at Gallows but gets kicked, Mack still hits a Samoan Drop, Bread & Butter and cover for two. Mack lies in wait, kick to the gun, Stunner blocked — SPINEBUSTER by Anderson! Cover for two.

Gallows back in, they go for the Magic Killer but Swann breaks it up. Gallows kicks Swann, Mack kicks Gallows and sends him over the top. Elevated punch to Anderson by Mack, cover but only two! Mack goes up top, but Anderson up quickly and decks Mack. Mounted punches to Mack, Anderson all the way up but gets knocked down by a headbutt. Anderson distracts Mack, then crotches him on the top rope and takes out Swann. Magic Killer, it’s over.

Next Team: The Kingdom

Honor No More sneak attack and Maria grabs Gallows foot as Taven covers him, that’s the pinfall!

Next Team: Heath & Rhino

Heath and Rhino attack and send Bennett into the ring. Rhino pounds on MIke in the corner, pulling his shirt over his head and hitting a chop. Heath in, double whip into the ropes and double back elbow. Mounted punches by Heath for a full ten. Whip reversed by Bennett, Maria trips up Heath and as the ref’s back is turned, Maria chokes Heath against the ropes. Bennett with a suplex on Heath, cover for two.

Taven tags in, Benett whips Heath into a big boot, dropkick by Taven and cover for two. Irish whip into a twisting neckbreaker, cover for two. Bennett in now, he locks in a chinlock on Heath. Heath fights his way out and they go into the ropes, taking each other out with crossbodies. Tags made by both, Rhino in hot and he nails Taven in the corner. Rhino takes out Bennett but Taven with a big shot, double superkick and it devolves into chaos as all four men are in. But Rhino hits a gore in the chaos and covers for three!

Next Team: Violence By Design

Young in first and he gets knocked down by Rhino. Irish whip, Young hits a back elbow but gets knocked down, Doering distracts him and Young takes Rhino down for a two-count. Tag by Doering, double kick to the head and a cover for two. Doering lays in some mounted punches and puts Rhino in the corner, manhandling him a bit. Young tags in and Doering holds Rhino for a big shot, cover for two.

Rhino fights back against Young and goes to tag out, but Young grabs his head and yanks him down to the mat. He’s put in the corner and Doering holds him, Young taunts Heath and Young talks trash, but Rhino fights his way out! He lays in shots to both champions but gets kicked in the gut by Young. Young charges in but is hit with an uppercut, double clothesline and both men are down.

Heath tags in hot and takes out Young, Doering off the apron, clothesline on Young and cover for two. He tries for a piledriver and instead hits a Wakeup Call, cover but Deaner gets Young’s foot on the rope. Rhino runs over at Deaner but gets knocked down by Doering.

Heath whips Young into the corner, he goes over the top and climbs up, but Heath slams him off the top and covers, Doering blocks it. Rhino in now and he nails Doering, sending him to the outside. Rhino lies in wait, Young gets to his feet — but Doering trips Rhino and pulls him out off the ring, sending him into the ringpost.

Young goes for a piledriver on Heath, he counters out and goes for the Wakeup Call but Young blocks it. Piledriver finishes Heath and the champs retain.

Winner: Violent By Design (33:02)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Like all Gauntlet Matches, this had some ups and downs. But when it was good it was VERY GOOD, and the lesser mini-matches worked well for pacing purposes. This was well laid-out and we had several hot runs throughout, making for a very good overall match.

Impact Knockouts Championship Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary

Rosemary attacks Tasha right as the bell rings from behind and flings her across the ring… then does it again. Mounted punches to the champion. Rosemary picks Tasha up, Irish whip reversed, Tasha runs into a back elbow and Rosemary locks in the Upside Down for four. She climbs back in the ring and grabs Tasha, clotheslining her and flipping her over into a submission but Tasha gets her feet on the ropes and escapes to the outside.

Tasha bumps into Havoc and turns around, decking her. Havoc snaps and grabs Tasha by the throat, and the ref ejects her! Tasha takes advantage of the situation and leaps onto Rosemary. Tasha with shots to Rosemary from the floor and rolls in, then back out. She knocks Rosemary down and showboats, then rolls her in and follows to leap down on the challenger’s back a couple of times. Rosemary sent into the corner and Steelz runs in with an uppercut. Snapmare and a kick off the ropes, cover for two. Tasha with a submission attempt, but Rosemary powers to her feet and breaks the hold — so the champ delivers a couple of knees to the face.

Kick from Steelz to Rosemary’s chest, and another kick. Rosemary rises and gets kicked down, then she rises up and bites Tasha on the ass. The two begin trading shots, Rosemary goes into the ropes and they nail each other with clotheslines to drop. Rosemary up first and she levels the champ with clotheslines, followed by a Sling Blade. Charging knee in the corner and an Exploder suplex, cover for two.

Rosemary charges at the corner but Tasha moves. She tries a leaping DDT but Rosemary blocks it, she shoves the champ away with her foot and takes her down. Tasha goes for a springboard bulldog but Rosemary catches herself and slams Tasha down for two. Charge into the corner, Tasha moves, Rosemary blocks a cutter but gets kicked — Springboard Bulldog, cover for a nearfall.

Savannah distracts the ref, Tasha gets the belt and the ref blocks it. Savanah kicks Rosemary, Tasha hits the Blackout! Cover — and Rosemary kicks out! Tasha is beside herself. She goes up top and leaps, but Rosemary dodges. Savannah grabs Rosemary but gets MISTED in the face! Spear by Rosemary to Tasha, cover for two! Rosemary goes for the double underhook, Tasha blocks it and gets Rosemary in the corner, Rosemary up top and gets decked. Springboard cutter off the top! Michinoku Driver finishes it.

Winner: Tasha Steelz (11:45)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Great effort by both women here with some genuinely good sequences. They didn’t need quite so many shenanigans, but that’s a pretty minor complaint.

* Up next is Under Seige on May 7th via Impact! Plus. And the nxt PPV is June 19th for Slammiversary XX in Memphis, Tennesse. We get a vignette promoting the PPV.

Impact World Championship Match

Moose vs. Josh Alexander

The competitors face off in the middle of the ring and talk trash, Moose shoves Alexander and Alexander fireman’s carries Moose down. Elbows and then he gets a waistlock, taking Moose down again. Both men to their feet, Moose powers out and reverses the waistlock, Alexander sweeps the leg and goes for the anklelock but Moose quickly bails to the outside.

Moose slowly back into the ring and he charges, Alexander ducks and hits a kidney shot. Short-arm kneelifts by the challenger, Moose hits a pump kick and charges but Alexander dodges and sends Moose to the outside. Moose argues with Josh’s wife and Alexander goes on the attack! The ref intervenes and Moose takes the chance to kick Alexander in the head. Alexander is sent into the ringpost and then rolled into the ring, Moose follows and whips Alexander HARD into the corner chest-first.

Moose chops Alexander hard in the corner, then moves him to another corner for another chop. Alexander with a slap and he gets moved to another corner for a chop. Rinse, lather, repeat but Alexander ducks and nails several chops of his own. He goes into the ropes and gets hit with a back elbow, Alexander off the ropes with a shot but gets hit with a massive dropkick. Backdrop by Moose off the ropes, and Moose goes for it again but Alexander with a small package for two. Alexander gets Moose on his shoulders but he escapes to the apron, Alexander hangs him against the ropes and races in. Moose catches him but Josh slides off and sends him into the ringpost. Alexander goes for a rana but Moose hangs on and smashes Josh into the guardrail! Moose rolls in as Alexander slowly gets to his feet and gets in at seven.

Moose grabs Josh and locks in an abdominal stretch, with elbows to the midsection. Josh fights out and goes for the wrist, Moose decks him and comes off the ropes into an overhead belly-to-belly suplex! Both men slow to get up, Moose comes in but eats a back elbow. Alexander with charging kicks to the face, and Moose is down against the ropes. Alexander lays in a series of stomps until the ref pulls him off, he goes back in and stomps until Moose falls out of the ring. Josh follows, decks him and rolls him in. Moose escapes to the other side and its hit with the diving crossbody sending him to the floor!

Josh sends Moose back inside and follows, standing over the champion. He stomps on Moose’s hand and smacks him, pulling him up for the C4 Spike but Moose blocks it and backs into the corner, where Alexander lays in chops and stomps. The ref backs him off, Josh ducks a pump kick and takes Moose to Suplex City! Ten Germans in a row!

Josh back to his feet slowly, he grabs Moose and is setting up for the C4 Spike but Moose counters with a backdrop. He charges into a boot by Alexander, Josh goes up but gets dropkicked. Moose with a Sky High! Cover for a nearfall. Moose goes for a spear but Josh dodges and sets Moose into the corner, German suplex and Moose is right back up for a kick! Josh dodges a shot and catches Moose in the anklelock in the middle of the ring! Moose scrambles and crawls; he gets to the bottom rope for the break.

Alexander up now and he grabs Moose’s leg, but gets kicked in the head a few times. He slaps Moose hard in the chest twice and Moose gets up. They go forehead to forehead, and start trading chops! Moose with three uncontested chops but Josh fights back with one of his own. Moose takes over with multiple chops, Josh responds with a forearm to the face and Moose drops Josh with one of his own. Moose back up and fires back but gets knocked down again. He gets to his feet and delivers a shot before being knocked down again. Josh just punches from the floor before Moose picks him up for a uranage, cover ONLY FOR ONE! The headgear is off and they trade shots, big headbutt by Moose before Alexander turns him inside out with a clothesline off the ropes! C4 SPIKE! Cover — but Moose gets his foot on the ropes at two and a half!

Josh is back to his feet and he grabs Moose, picking him up for another C4, but Moose backs him into the corner. Repeated punches by Moose and he bites Josh right on the face! Josh set up on the top rope and Moose goes up with him — SUPERPLEX! Moose covers for two. Moose up and lying in wait, Alexander catches the spear! STYLES CLASH! And right into the anklelock from there! Moose is struggling, Alexander stomps him in the head. Moose crawls and scratches, he grabs the turnbuckle pad and rips it off. As the ref removes the turnbuckle, Moose gets a cheap shot on Alexander. Moose throws Alexander’s neck into the exposed turnbuckle neck-first! SPEAR! Cover for the win — and Alexander kicks out at the last instant!

Moose stomps at Alexander and limps his way to the corner, he pulls the top turnbuckle pad off. Moose picks Alexander up, he’s going for a buckle bomb — and he HITS IT! Moose goes for the spear and ALEXANDER ducks with a knee to the head! Josh gets Moose up, he sets it up; C4! THAT’S IT!

Winner: Josh Alexander (23:56)

Rating: **** 1/4

Thoughts: That was just a wonderfully put-together, high-intensity match that delivered on all the drama it needed to. Moose and Alexander let it all out here and delivered a top notch main event that gives Alexander the expected redemption win. Absolutely stellar match with the feel-good win that solidifies Josh Alexander as a main event guy.

After the matcn, Alexander celebrates with his family and gets the belt strapped on him.

And with that, we’re done for the night!