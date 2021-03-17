Jeremy’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.16.21  

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Tuesday and you know what that means: it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, stepping in for Jack Irene who had something come up tonight. Anyway, y’all know how this works. I’m a little more in practice for live coverage than the last time, so hopefully there will be less fumbling but we’ll see how it goes! Impact is coming off Sacrifice over the weekend, which saw Rich Swann beat Moose to unify the Impact and TNA World Championships. Next on his docket is a date with Kenny Omega at Impact Rebellion, which should be a fun time. Tonight e have Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel, a six-on-six Knockouts tag match, NEW TAG CHAMPS FinJuice taking on XXXL, and Shera vs. Rohit Raju because why the hell not. It’s gonna be a busy evening, so let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: Impact Sacrifice happened! FinJuice won the Impact World Tag Team Titles, and Rich Swann unified the Impact and TNA World Titles with a win over Moose, who is apparently (sadly) taking time off as we learned earlier in the week.

WE OWN THE NIGHT! (AKA Title Sequence!)

XXXL vs. FinJuice

This is a non-title match. Juice starts against Larry, and a lockup sees Juice backed into a corner. But he dodges out and lays in punches, fakeout into a dropkick. Finlay tagged in and double-team action, Finlay with a quick one-count. Juice back in and he comes off the drop with an axehandle, they go for a double flapjack but no joy. Acey is tagged in and FinJuice beat on him, go for a double bulldog but Acey blocks it. Finlay out of the ring and Juice is fighting back, but Acey cuts him down with a rolling log trip. He knocks Finlay off the corner, takes aim but Juice dodges the senton. FInlay in, Larry in, FInlay with a dropkick and splashes to both men. He goes up top for a spinning elbow smash, pin and Acey with the senton, but Finlay moves and Acey hits Larry! All four men in, FinJuice sent Acey out of the ring and hit the double flapjack on Larry. Juice dives onto Acey, Acid Drop, and that’s all she wrote.

Winner: FinJuice (3:32)

Rating: **

Thoughts: This was an okay squash match, nothing special but it gives FinJuice a first win as champions.

After the match, the Good Brothers come out and are pissed that FinJuice have the temerity to be in Impact. They blame each other for the loss and say they’ve been busy between Impact and AEW. Anderson says he’s busy with his kids and hot Asian wife, he’s exhausted. Gallows says that they weren’t properly prepared and he had jet lag from the trip from Jacksonville to Nashville. They want their rematch, and Juice says they’re good with that. Finlay says they’re busy though as they have to go back to Japan so they’ll have to wait until they come back in April, “Young Boys.” The Good Brothers attack, and FinJuice slide out of the ring. They’re taking the tag titles to Japan!

* Striker and D’Lo break down the rest of tonight’s card and hype Swann vs. Omega for Impact Rebellion. Tonight’s card is:

– Rhino vs. Jake Something

– Six-On-Six Knockouts Tag Team Match

– Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

* We get a Sami promo in which he says he made it obvious since Day One that his message is exposing fakes. He says Miquel fakes having passion, and what pisses him off is that he confuses anger with passion. He’s hotheaded, but he doesn’t have the passion that Sam Beale had last week by stabbing Trey in the back. He says Trey can get wins here and there but lacks the passion to get to the next level. He says tonight he’s going to embarrass Trey and make an example out of him.

* The Good Brothers bust in on Scott D’Amore and say this is not supposed to happen and how can FinJuice take their titles back to Japan? Gallows is pissed and D’AMore says he agrees, so how did it happen? It wasn’t part of his plan; they said they’d take care of him but they didn’t and now FinJuice will defend the titles in New Japan. Good Brothers will get their rematch against FinJuice at Impact Rebellion. Good Brothers are satisfied and head out, as Dreamer walks in and closes the door. He says he doesn’t wanna be one of those guys, but they have no tag titles and are in a mess. D’Amore said they built a bridge with a company that hated them for years, and it’s not an easy thing. They could run it into the ground like Dreamer and Paul E. did with ECW, and if he thinks it’s so easy, Hardcore Justice is coming up. That’s right up his alley, so he tells Dreamer to book the card. Dreamer says he’s already written out a card. D’Amore says it’s really good, and he’s good with it. Dreamer heads out.

Rhino vs. Jake Something

Sabin and Storm are out with Jake. Rhino charges at the bell and starts to batter Jake, whipping him across the ring and shoulder tackling him in the corner. Jake battles back, charges in but gets an elbow and Rhino with a clothesline. Rhino with a big knife-edge chop and punches. Snapmare and he locks in a reverse chinlock, Jake gets up but gets yanked back down to the mat for another chinlock. Jake back up and he elbows out of the hold, lays in punches, and takes Rhino down. Deaner gets on the apron and Sabin and Storm brawl with Deaner and Doering. Jake is distracted, Gore ends the match.

Winner: Rhino (2:06)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: More angle than match to establish Rhino in VbD and let the group stand tall over the babyfaces. Really wish that Jake could get a real push though, he deserves better.

After the match, Violent by Design brutalize all three men in the ring while Eric Young bellows at the camera that this world belongs to them.

* Tenille is backstage with Kaleb and her partners tonight, and they have a great tag team name: Tenille Dashwood and the followers. No one else likes that, and Deonna says she has something more important than a name: a plan. Kiera says that they have double the titles of Deonna and should have double the say. Deonna says the cliche is that new partners coming together and feuding should be avoided. They kind of get on the same page and call themselves Team Justice, which Tenille is not in favor of. She’s upset that she didn’t get to give her inspirational quote and although Kaleb wants to hear it, she runs off to follow the rest of Team Justice.

Rohit Raju vs. Shera

Raju attacks from behind to start the match and uses his quickness to lay in punches and kicks. Shera pushes him off and Rohit comes off the ropes right into as big boot. He picks Raju up, he slides down the back but Shera catches him and slams him down for a two-count. Raju out of the ring and he tries to trip Shera, who tries to pull Rohit into the ring. Rohit hangs Shera on the ropes and takes advantage, getting in the ring and taking shots with kicks and punches. He wraps Shera’s arm in the ropes for a four-count and runs Shera’s face over the ropes. Punch to the gut of Shera in the corner, and Shera fights out but gets cut off by Rohit. He chokes Shera for a four-count,then lays in forarms to the shoulder but Shera no-sells it and takes over, knocking ROhit down several times with punches. Big splash in the corner, he goes for another but Raju with a high knee. Jumping kick takes Shera down, and a knee in the corner followed by a cannonball! Rohit up top, he leaps down right into a chokehold! Choke slam backbreaker, pin attempt gets two-plus. Shera beats on Rohit but Rohit manages to get into the corner. Shera charges in, Rohit takes him down and gets a pin with his feet on the ropes.

Winner: Shera (4:06)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Shera was better than he usually is here, and Rohit was fine as he usually is. It was too short to mean much of anything though, other than giving Rohit a win.

* Rich Swann is congratulated backstage by Willie Mack for his Unified World Title win. He says they need to celebrate tonight, and Swann says they will but it ain’t the time and he’s heard some stuff so he’s going to head to the ring to take care of business.

* Rich Swann comes down to the ring with both titles and a mic. He says he’s weighed down by all this gold and says Sacrifice was possibly one of the hardest things in his life. He’s worked through adversity and made his sacrifices, and Saturday he and Moose proved why Impact is one of the greatest companies and has some of the best talent. He may despise Moose, but he respects him. He says at Sacrifice it just seemed to be that he was on his high horse and riding stallion, as he’s a double champion. He says it’s unthinkable, unspeakable, and he did it. He says he partied on Saturday night, on Sunday, and on Monday rolling in today. He says he had a monkey on his back in January in Kenny Omega, when Omega pinned him at Hard to Kill. And now it all comes back around. He has his opportunity to right his wrong on April 24th, and he’s gonna rep Impact Wrestling as the Unified World Champion against Omega, the AEW World Champion. There won’t be Good Brothers, there won’t be Moose, there won’t be Sabin. He says it’s one of the most important things to happen in this industry, and at Rebellion we’ll see who the real champion and who the real best wrestler in the world is.

We then get a video on the Tron for Don Callis, who comes out to the ring applauding Swann. He extends the hand to Swann and talks off mic with Swann, saying he’s proud of him. He goes for a mic and says that Swann has no idea how proud he is to be out here on Swann’s special night. He senses Swann’s hesitation but they have their history, and he says he’s a huge Swann guy. He says he’s the guy who fought to fight Rich Swann, calling him a once in a decade performer. He says he fought for Swann to get paid when his leg broke because he’s integral to Impact. He adds that he called Swann every week while he was out. Callis says Swann was his guy, and he pushed for Swann to be in the Bound for Glory main event. Swann says it’s all true. Callis says Swann was his shiny toy that he was proud of, but the he recalls the first time he bought a car with a wrestling paycheck, and he saw someone else with a nicer car. The Golden Sheik told him there would always be something he wanted more. For him, that’s Omega and he’s moved on from Swann to Omega. But that’s okay, because does Swann remember when he thanked Callis for booking him at Hard to Kill? He says that Swann must have had a great night after his win, but he must have had the One Winged Angel on his mind. He probably went to bed with his wife last night, went to sleep with her hand on his shoulder. But did he wake up in the middle of the night thinking of the OWA? The history books say he got beat with that move at Hard to Kill, and Swann is a once in a decade talent but Omega is a once in a millennium talent. Just like he’s been there for Swann in his moments, he’s been there for Omega. When no one thought Omega could beat Okada, he was there. When no one thought Omega could beat Moxley or could headline another PPV event at Hard to Kill, he was there. And on commentary, you know what you hear? “One Winged Angel!” And it’s over. Callis says Swann made history at Sacrifice, and will be a part of history at Impact Rebellion. But the problem for Swann is that he’s already written that history. Callis tells him to sleep well, and Swann looks solemn in the ring as Callis leaves.

Thoughts: That was some good shit right there. Swann had an impassioned promo and then Callis came out and just crushed his spirit with a cold, calculated response. Great sell for the match.

* It’s time for our paid AEW ad! Schiavone and Khan pimp St. Patrick’s Day Slam this week including the Lights Out Match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Schiavone is rocking a leprechaun hat. Khan says Impact knows nothing about these kinds of cards, and Schiavone continues to break down the lineup for the show.

* Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards are backstage when Brian Myers come in. Eddie says they’re all good, and leaves. Cardona says that they’re friends, it’s all good. Myers says Impact is for him, it’s his place. It’s the one time he was going to do it on his own and he doesn’t want Cardona there so he can leave.

Tenille, Deonna, Susan, Kimber, & Fire & Flava vs.

Jordynne, Jazz, Havok, Nevaeh, ODB, & Alisha

Lish starts with Tenille and Thesz Presses, but Tenille gets back up and forearms her to the mat. SHe pulls Alisha up and noogies her, then throws her across the ring by her hair. She charges but Alisha gets out of the corner, then splashes in and delivers a Stinkface. ODB tagged in, whipped into a Bronco Buster. Whip into the ropes and Susan tags in, ODB catches Susan and tags her to the babyface corner. Susan escapes and tags in Deonna, Nevaeh is in now and Nevaeh takes over and tags in Havok. Backbreaker to KImber and a clothesline that becomes a two-fall. Havok throws Kimber into the corner and demands Kiera, who comes in and gets pie-faced down. She throws Kiera across the ring a couple of times and charges in for a big avalanche. Tag to Jazz, who comes in but Kiera escapes and tags in Deonna. Jazz and Deonna face off and Jazz with a series of jabs, followed by a haymaker. Deonna rolls out of the ring, Tenille attacks, Alisha makes the save and everyone starts coming in to take out opponents in succession. It ends with Jordynne with forearms to Tasha as there’s a big ten-woman brawl on the outside. Tasha and Jordynne both dive over the ropes onto the whole mass and we are going to break.

We’re back from break and order is restored, with Deonna clotheslining Alisha for a two-count. Deonna strikes Alisha into the corner and tags in Tenille, who does a boot choke. Alisha fights back but Kimber is tagged in and takes Edwards down. Hard knife-edge chop in the corner, Susan tagged in for a fists to the gut. She picks Alisha up, whips her into the ropes, she ducks the clothesline and we get a double crossbody! Both women crawling to their corners, Alisha tags in Jordynne! Kimber is in and she gets taken down by Grace. Grace Driver-like move gets two! Jazz tagged in and she gets pushed into the ropes, Kimber with a sidewalk slam for two. Lee holds Jazz as Deonna comes in, but Alisha with the save! Stunner! And everyone’s going into the ring now, Deonna with a pump kick to Nevaeh, ODB with a BAM! to Deonna, Kiera with a superkick and Tasha with a cutter. Grace with a clothesline to Kiera, Kimber with a step-up enzuigiri. Jazz hits the X-Factor, but the heels break up the pin. It’s full-on chaos, the ring clears out and Kimber and Jazz trade shots. Jazz takes over with forearms, whip into the ropes, Kimber slips off the back, goes for an enzuigiri, Jazz with the STF and Kimber taps!

Winner: Team Babyface (9:20)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Way too much chaos as you might expect from a 12-person match. There were some good moments here and there, but they were also overly repetitive with the “everyone comes in in succession and takes down the last person who came in” bit. Not a bad match, but seems pretty pointless as nothing was really advanced.

* Gia is backstage with Gia and Madman, and Ace says all is right in Impact now that he’s atop the X-Division again. He says Sacrifice was what he likes to call pure poetry, a story unfolding the only way it could. He was undefeated until TJP beat him and humbled him, and now he has TJP’s title and he knocked him down a peg. Chris Bey comes in and says if he wants to talk about poetry, they should talk about art and how Bey beat him with the Art of Finesse. Alexander comes in next and says they have a field of contenders, pointing out he should be #1 contender. TJP walks in and Austin says he’s in the back of the line, so step back. TJP steps back and says per Scott D’AMore, it’s round two next week between them. He tells Ace to enjoy the next seven days and not to get fingerprints on his title.

* We get a promo for Hardcore Justice.

* Striker and D’Lo break down the card for next week:

– X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. TJP

– Deonna vs. Jazz

– Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards

Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

Trey is fired up and charges in to attack Callihan! He comes off the ropes but into a boot, then Sami comes off into a jumping knee. Callihan fires back with a big clothesline. Sami off the ropes into a side kick that sends Sami out of the ring, and Trey leaps out with a front dropkick through the ropes onto Sami. Miguel beats Sami up the ramp, grabs him but Sami fires back. Callihan goes for a power bomb onto the ramp, Trey flips out and kicks Sami. Back down to the ring, Trey with a reverse 619 kick to Sami. He leaps out of the ropes, goes for a rana on Sami but Sami catches him and locks in a Boston Crab on the outside as we go to break.

We’re back and Sami is in control as he methodically kicks and stomps at Trey’s hands and back. Sami throws Trey through the ropes to the outside and heads to the floor, grabbing Trey’s leg and wedging it into the ring post for a stomp right into the ankle! Sami with kicks to the back and neck, then rolls in and grabs Trey to pull him in. Short-arm clothesline and a pin for one. Sami with a crawling headbutt, and then he picks Trey up into the corner for a knife-edge chop. Whip across the ring and he flips Trey over on the way so he lands leg first. Sami picks Try up and does it again, with the ankle slamming into the top rope. Sami picks Trey up, bodyslam and then he sits down and wrenches on the ankle. Trye kicks Sami in the back and Sami just cinches back in. Try finally kicks free but Sami grabs his ankle. Trey kicks Sami off and limps across the ring, he charges in but Sami gets on the turnbuckle to dodge — BOSTON CRAP OM THE TURNBUCKLE! The hold breaks and Sami argues with the ref, which lets Trey get a step-up enzuigiri. Both men slow to get up, Sami charges into a back elbow. Trey with a kick, he gets to the outside, springboard but he hits the ankle and falters and Sami hits the ripcord clothesline. Sami for the powerbomb and Trey counters! Double stomp and both men are down as we go to break.

Back for the last time and Sami and Trey are trading blows in the middle of the ring. Callihan takes over and comes off the ropes, but right into a clothesline by Trey! Trey with an inverted atomic drop and a takedown, he comes off the top but Sami moves. Rope-assisted neckbreaker by Sami gets two. Sami with an open palm to the temple and he takes his time getting up. He grabs Trey, goes for the piledriver but Trey blocks it twice. Callihan with a shot to the head, and he goes one more time, but Trey counters into a rana and near-fall! Double kick by Trey, a crossroads and another near-fall! Trey goes for the legs, he steps through for an hourglass subsmission but Sami bites the ankle to break it. Trey picks Sami up, who fires off with punches. Another short-arm clothesline, Sami goes for a powerbomb, gets two and Sami quickly turns it into a Boston Crab. Sami with the STF in the middle of the ring! Sami crawls toward the rope bit by but but Sami cinches in a crossface. Trey twists and turns and manages to get his leg on the rope to force the break. Trey rolls out of the ring as Sami crawls menacingly after him. He stalks Trey and picks him up, slamming him into the guardrail. Chops to Trey’s chest against the guardrail, Sami rolls in and out to break the count and loos into the camera: “Thumbs up, thumbs down.” He charges at Trey, who runs up the steps and springboard off the bottom rope with a Cutter to the floor! Sami grabs Trey to keep him from getting in and kicks him head-first into the steps. Sami slides in, and Trey is in at the last microsecond to avoid the countout. Callihan with open hand slaps, but Trey with a counter into a legsweep for two! Trey up top and tels the ref to move, the ref doesn’t move in time and Sami trips him up. Package piledriver gets the pin for Sami.

Winner: Sami Callihan (17:43)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: This wasn’t incredibly flashy, but it had good psychology and storytelling. I’m outspoken as not a big Sami fan but he did his part here and Trey got to show another side of himself. It was a fine main event to close out the show; where they go next with this storyline is key.