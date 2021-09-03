Jeremy’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.2.21  

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Thursday evening, and I’m back! It’s Jeremy, doing a fill-in this week. Before we get started, I wanted to say a couple things about the loss of Daffney.

Daffney was a character who instantly appealed to me when I first saw her in WCW. I found this dark, gothic character who took very little shit deepy intriguing and it’s fair to say that she served as a template for many characters going forward from that. Daffney was a big part of my learning to appreciate women’s wrestling and even in having more appreciation for strong women characters in media. I always appreciated seeing her when she would pop up in places like TNA and I followed her career with interest on the indie scene.

It’s been a rough day for all of us, and never forget that you’re not alone. If you are going through a difficult time and you’re considering self-harm yourself, I implore you to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. In the UK, you can get help via the Samaritans helpline on 116 123.

We’ll miss you, Daffney.

That being said, we have a show to cover tonight that will feature Tommy Dreamer facing Ace Austin for a chance to compete for the Impact World Title at Victory Road, Josh Alexander’s open challenge for the X-Division Championship, and much more. So let’s get to it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Before The Impact

Jake Something vs. John Skylar

Lockup to start, Jake shoves Skylar to the mat and we’re…already on break. Okay then.

We’re back and Jake has Skylar in a wirstlock that gets reversed into a waistlock. Jake reverses and hammers Skylar down, then throws him across the ring. He picks Skylar up and is caught in a headlock, John shot into the ropes and gets taken down with a leaping body block. Skylar trips Jake up and knees him to the outside, then stalks him and shoves him into the ringpost. Skylar rolls Something in and lays in mounted punches, then showboats a tiny bit. He pulls Jake up but gets kicked in the gut, Skyler into the ropes, be nails Jake in the back and takes him down for a two-count. Seated headlock, Jake fights to his feet but gets dropped again as Skylar wears him down with a front facelock. Jake gets him up, backdrop but Skylar with a rollup into a Boston crap. Jake shoves him off, John with a couple shots and short DDT, cover gets two. Skylar with a kick to the back and Something fires back with a right hand, Skylar of the ropes into a back elbow.

Skylar takes Jake down but Jake is getting fired up despite Euro uppercuts. BIG clothesline from Jake! Jake is heating up, spinning lariat and he throws John into the ropes, eats a boot charging in but he clubs Skylar down! Sitout powerbomb gets a nearfall! Jake to the corner, he runs in but Skylar moves, Something with a back elbow. Skylar to the apron and he hangs Jake on the ropes, slingshot spear gets two! Skylar stomps on the ankle and then the other, he goes for a Boston crab but can’t get Jake over and he gets flipped by Jake’s legs. Jake charges into a kneelift but Jake knocks Skylar down with a punch. He charges in for a spear in the corner, sidewalk slam off the ropes and that’s it.

Winner: Jake Something (12:45)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This started off slow but picked up pretty nicely. Skylar got more offense than I would have thought, but this turned out into being a very solid BTI match.

PREVIOUSLY: Christian beats Brian Myers at Impact Emergence to retain his title. Tommy Dreamer comes out and asks for a match with Cage. Ace comes out and makes his case, which leads into tonight’s match.

Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K vs.

Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, & Rachael Ellering

Kaleb starts off with Ellering and he has a bow tie on his neck brace. I love the Impact crowd, who are chanting “Rachel’s Gonna Kill You!” at Kaleb. Kaleb with a waistlock, reversed and Kalen is slammed down. He escapes to the outside and then slowly gets back in, goes for a clothesline but gets ducked and Ellering with a takedown. Kaleb up and he grabs the hair for a takedown but gets tripped. Gutwrench suplex and Grace is tagged in, double suplex and Grace with the pin attempt for two. Grace with clubbing blows to the front and back, off the ropes but Kaleb ducks through and gets tripped into the ropes, Grace to the apron for a running boot but Madison quickly trips Grace up.

Tenille tags in and lays in elbows to Grace’s neck, Rayne tagged in and lays into Jordynne. Snapmare and a kick, then a seated headlock. Grace fights to her feet and picks Rayne up, then drops her to the mat. Rayne keeps Grace held and calls in Tenille, who cuts Grace off from making the tag. Kaleb tagged in but Grace takes it to him, elbows Rayne & Tenille, Grace goes for the tag and after some wackiness she gets it! Wilde in hot and she comes off the ropes with a rana! Wilde takes out Maidson and Tenille but gets set in the corner, Kaleb with a splash attempt but Wilde moves and takes Kaleb out with a DDT! Nearfall broken up and Kaleb is trying to avoid the German suplex, with Rayne holding his hands from the outside. Grace kicks the hands and Wilde hits the suplex for the pin.

Winner: Team Babyface (5:02)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Mostly a comedy match but it worked fine in that capacity. All the girls looked pretty good here and Kaleb was a good foil.

* We then get a recap of Deonna facing Melina at NWA EmPowerrr and ultimately getting the win. We also see Mickie James facing Kylie Rae and picking up the win before a masked Deonna attacks Mickie and wipes her out before leaving.

* Gia congratulates Deonna about her win and then asks about attacking Mickie. Deonna says it’s an ignorant question and says her actions speak for themselves. Rehwoldt says James thought Deonna couldn’t handle Melina on her own, but Deonna proved her wrong while Melina needed Trey Miquel last week. They’re now focusing on their futures, and Trey has Rehwoldt’s attention. Deonna says when they make a promise, they keep it, and not to cross the King and Queen.

* Dreamer says that history comes full circle and a while ago, Christian was in a match with Jack Swagger and himself where he became Impact Champion. Cage walks up and reminds Dreamer that he didn’t pin him, and Dreamer says he’s never pinned him. Cage says in all seriousness, he could crack a joke but it’s not his style and he hopes Tommy does win, because it would be an honor to be in the ring with him and he’ll be watching. Dreamer says he has to do this by himself, so please don’t come out for it.

Decay vs. Fallah Bahh & No Way

Tasha Steelz attacks Rosemary before the match can start, and she runs to the back with Tasha chasing her right into an attack from Savannah. Rosemary and Havok angrily run to the back as the match is about to start but we’re on break.

Bell rings after the break and Steve starts off with Bahh. Steve attacks Fallah and tries to bit him, to no avail. Bahh with a headbutt and the crowd is apparently not happy with Bahh. Taurus and No Way tag in and they stare off, then lock up with Taurus getting a headlock. They come off the ropes for some counter moves and Taurus takes over with a Sling Blade. Taurus with a takedown and cover for two. Big slap from Taurus and he gets a headlock, but No Way tags Bahh behind Taurus’ back and comes in for a splash. Bahh bites Taurus’ hand and then lays in a right hand. NO Way back in, he gets whipped into a splash on Taurus and No Way with a cover for two. Taurus put in the hostile corner, No Way lays into punches and Fallah tags in. He charges in for the butt splash, then No Way back in. Taurus is fighting back but gets backed into a corner and stomped down. No Way with a blodslam and tags in Bahh, Bo Way off the ropes and picked up for an assisted legdrop. Bahh covers for two. No Way back in, he lays in the punches to Taurus but the Decay member gets back up and fights his way out. No Way and Taurus with double clotheslines, No Way gets the Bahh and Steve does as well! STeve in hot, he hits palm strikes to Baah and staggers him with a shot off the ropes. Another clothesline off the ropes, and Steve comes off into a chokehold. Steve pushed into the ropes and gets a schoolboy rollup, broken up by No Way. Taurus takes out No Way and Steve gets a bite on Bahh, jumping DDT gets the win.

Winner: Decay (6:39)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: This was slow, plodding and just not good. The comedy stuff worked okay but No Way and Bahh’s timing is way off and it just didn’t hold up.

* The Impact! Plus Flashback moment of the week is Abyss beating the shit out of Tomko to help Sting in his match against Christian Cage, but then attacks him with a chain to allow Cage to win the title.

* Gia asks W. Morrissey about Callihan saving Eddie Edwards by hitting him with a bat. Morrissey says Callihan made a big mistake, but he has a tiny amount of respect for them because in a company where everyone likes each other, they admit that they hate each other. But that honesty in saying all that won’t get them far when it comes to —

Moose walks in and right up to Morrissey, saying he agrees with everything Morrissey’s been saying. There are no friends and he’ll stab backs and knows Morrissey would too. They both have issues with Sami and Eddie and he wants an alliance.

* Steve Maclin says he doesn’t know what he has to do to get through to Petey and he guesses that the beating he gave at Emergence wasn’t enough. Petey calls himself the Canadian Destroyer but he doesn’t know anything about destruction or what Steve’s capable of. He gets intense and says next week it’s the two of them and Mayhem For All.

* Moose comes down to the ring with a mic and says what pisses him off is that everyone in this era of wrestling wants to be a hero. What pisses him off is that Eddie wants to be a hero to all of us imbeciles. An Eddie chant starts up, right on queue. Moose says that being a hero just got Eddie a date with the devil. He says he knows he and Eddie have a long history, but he’s not the same guy. He’s different, he’s worse, he’s a monster — no, he’s a wrestling god. He demands Eddie to come out so he can show how the hero doesn’t save the day.

Out comes Eddie with a kendo stick and he slides into the ring, swinging but Moose catches the stick. Eddie with a double leg takedown and brawl, Moose up and shoves him into the corner but Eddie avoids the splash and attacks him with the kendo stick. Out comes Morrissey of course and he attacks, whipping Eddie into a HUGE spear. They double team Edwards and Moose throws Eddie into a big boot. Morrissey and Moose hit the assisted powerbomb on Eddie and stand over, with Moose yelling at Eddie.

* Gia asks Bahh and No Way if they knew anything about Tasha and Savannah’s attack on Rosemary. They profess ignorance, and TJP comes up and asks if No Way is his replacement. Bahh says he needed a tag partner, and they make good with each other. TJP asks if No Way is cool, and they look cool with each other. TJP suggests heading to Swinger’s Palace next week. Bahh says he still has a gambling problem, but TJP says he knows of a sure thing bet.

* Eric Young says Rhino has failed Violent By Design again and again, and it’s a pattern. In a weird but fun prison promo, they say Rhino needs to suffer and Rhino is put in solitary and abandoned to do penance. We hear “help me!” from Rhino at the end.

* Josh Alexander comes down for the X-Division Title Open Challenge. His opponent is… Jake Crist!

X-Division Title Open Challenge

Josh Alexander vs. Jake Crist

Circle and lockup, Alexander throws Crist and locks in a headlock but Crist gets to the ropes. Both back in, Crist with a knee but Josh fires back. Crist off the ropes, bodyblock gets nothing, Alexander with a trip and he comes off the ropes to hit a powerslam. CHop and whip into the corner, Crist sends Alexander up and over. Alexander up top, Crist with a superplex followed by a twisting neckbreaker for two. Rear chinlock and then he rakes the eyes for three. Crist then chokes Alexander against the ropes for four, shoulders in the corner but Josh fights back. Crist with a knife edge chop, Alexander comes off the ropes into a boot and a cover for two. Front facelock by Crist, Josh fights up and picks Crist up for a suplex but he slides down and chop blocks Josh. Knee snap by Jake, Jake works the leg and then rakes the eyes, going for another front facelock to wear Josh down. Josh with shots to the stomach and then a chop to get to his feet, back kick by Christ but Alexander off the ropes, some brief miscommunication and then a backdrop by Josh. Drive-By by Alexander and a kick to the head, Alexander goes for his finish but Jake drops down and blocks it. Two German suplexes, he claps the ears of Jake when he grabs the ropes and rolls him up, then hits a third. Double underhook, spike, pinfall.

Winner: Josh Alexander (5:36)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: One of the better Crist matches I’ve seen. It’s nice to see him back, he’s a solid journeyman, and Alexander’s reign of dominance continues.

Gia interviews him after the match and asks why he’s doing open challenges. Alexander says it’s what he has to do for himself, the championship, the legacy, and the Impact brand. That’s why he has to challenge those who have walked in these shoes before, calling the X-Division Title the most prestigious in wrestling. He says he has to be in the conversation for best X-Division champion, and that brings out Chris Sabin!

Sabin comes down to the ring and says that first off all, he’s a big fan of Josh and says he’s one of the greatest wrestlers he’s ever seen. And his reign as champion has been amazing to watch, but he’s only a one-time X-Division champion while Sabin is a former eight-time champion (running through from one through seven as things he’s not). He says Alexander needs to beat the greatest X-Division champion and so challenges Josh for a title match at Victory Road. If Josh wins he may go on to be the greatest X-Division champion ever, but if Sabin wins he’ll be a nine-time champion and undoubtedly the best X-Division champion. Josh doesn’t hesitate to accept the match with a handshake.

* We get as promo for Bound For Glory in Vegas in October.

* We also get a video with a bunch of guys hyping up Brian Myers, followed by a “How to Be A Professional” video with all those would-be wrestlers with Myers. Sam apologizes for the roster and he says it’s a learning opportunity. He says it’s an impromptu gut check and cuts a guy for looking at his cut. He asks Final Boss who is favorite wrestler is: “Mojo Rawley.” He’s cut. He cuts a luchador as well thinking he was Matt Cardona. He asks Manny Lemons to show him his shirt, and Sam says “How many lemons?” Manny can star. A Hispanic guy who doesn’t speak English explains why he wants to be there and gets cut, leaving them with just Manny Lemons and Outlandish Zickie Dice. Myers asks how long he’s been in the business and he says 34 years. They say they’ve never heard of each other and Myers almost cuts him, but Sam says not to because their only guy will be Manny. Zickie stays for now.

Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

Make Green pin Shera, you cowards. Anyway, Cardona starts with Raju, who quickly tags in Shera. Matt lays in the shots to Shera and comes off the ropes with some back and forth stuff, but he gets bowled over by Shera. Shera tags in Rohit, who slaps at Cardona’s head and then gets taken down by a bulldog from Matt. Bodyslam from Cardona, Matt tags in Chelsea who goes up to the second rope for an axehandle top the arm. Matt and Chelsea do some quick tags, Green with a pump kick for the cover.

Rohit manages to trip Green as she comes off the ropes and steps over here, goes for the tag but Green stops him and drop toe-holds Rohit, then takes him down. Shera runs in and stares off with Green, he moves her out of the way, Cardona comes in and takes Shera out. But Rohit manages to get a high knee on Green and gets the pin.

Winner: Rohit Raju & Shera (3:24)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: It had no time to develop into anything. What we got was fine.

* Kimber is with Su and says some souls they collect, while others they convert. They have Brandi Lauren and she’s in full Su Yung mode. Brandi and Kimber laugh manaiacally while Su stares.

* The Good Brothers are on their way out to the ring. Anderson calls for the crowd to make some noise and they do. But what he needs right now is for them to sit down and shut their fat mouths. He says he understands; they get the opportunity to see the Good Brothers, but they need to shut up. Anderson says they need to address Willie Mack and Rich Swann.

LG says that what doesn’t matter with then is sneaking in a rollup in a non-title match. Usually that grants them a title match, but Willie Mack is in traction after being put through a table. He says it’s not that they lack compassion, then calls Wille Mack “Willie Lack … the ability to stand on your own two feet!”

That brings out Swann with a chair and he attacks them both. It’s a big brawl and security comes out to separate them. The Good Brothers back out of the ring and shout at Swann as they back away.

* Up next: Austin vs. Dreamer.

* Backstage, Swann is furious and D’Amore tells him to calm down and breathe. He says he will get his title shot and his match with the Good Brothers. He says next week, he and Anderson will fight in a Bunkhouse Brawl.

* Matthews and D’Amore run down the Impact Emergence card:

– Bunkhouse Brawl: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson

– Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

– Chris Bey vs. David Finley

– Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

– Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin

My feed cut out for a bit, thanks XFinity. When it finally gets back, Dreamer is jabbing at Austin. Ace then counters a shot and fires back, but Dreamer ducks one and hip tosses him before delivering a bionic elbow. The action spills outside and Dreamer slams Austin headfirst into the ringpopst, then delivers a big chop to Austin. He sets Ace against the guardral and chops his chest, then whips him into the guardrial but Fulton gets in the way to save Ace. Fulton then crotches Dreamer on the guardrial as Ace goes in to break the count. Ace slides out and kicks Dreamer, then rolls him back in and delivers chops in the corner. A series of strikes by Ace and then stomps in the corner, he then yanks Dreamer into a slam and a pin for two. Austin with knees to the chest and Dreamer turns it around, catching Austin sitting on the top rope and hitting a neckbreaker. Austin and Dreamer are both down, Fulton helps Austin up and Dreamer is up too. Austin and Dreamer begin trading shots, Dreamer takes over and hits a big clothesline. He climbs up top and delivers five punches, then bites Austin’s forehead. Austin into the ropes into a powerslam by Tommy for two.

Dreame picks Austin up for the DDT but Ace slips out and hits a jumping knee strike. Dreamer with a kick, caught by Ace, Dreamer with an enzuigiri. Ace rolls to the apron and gets yanked up but kicks Dreamer in the head and hits a sprinboard Famouser for the two-count. Austin is shocked, he confers with Fulton, he goes for the Fall but Dreamer catches him! Big pin and Fulton pulls his feet under the ropes. Fulton catches Dreamer and pulls him out, Dreamer with a DDT and climbs back through the ropes, right into The Fall for the pin.

Winner: Ace Austin (7:10 or so)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Dreamer frankly shouldn’t be getting that much offense against Ace Austin. But otherwise, this was a good match between the two. Not fabulous, but it did the job it needed to do for the most part.

And we’re out.