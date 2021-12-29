Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 12.28.21  

Hello NXT fans and everyone else! It’s the final Tuesday of 2021, and that means the final NXT of the year. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and tonight we are preparing for next week’s New Year’s Evil. We’ll have a contract signing between Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong to look forward to, as well as Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade playing the latest iteration of WWE’s “Can They Get Along” game against Toxic Attraction. Plus Brian Kendrick will be murdered by battle Harland and Grayson Waller will address his appearance on last night’s episode of Raw.

Also, in case you’re curious, WWE.com still has a LIME GREEN on fucking WHITE background color scheme for NXT because they hate our eyes. Thanks, WWE.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center! And here comes Grayson Waller down to the ring. The crowd is not happy to see him, and WWE wants to make sure we know that.

Waller gets a mic and soaks in the “Asshole” chants before saying what better way to start off the year than with him? He asks how everyone’s Christmas was and says he couldn’t care less. He says he woke up on Christmas and decided he’s been a good boy and deserved a present so he bought tickets to Raw. And he was just sitting in the front row until AJ Styles decided he wanted some of the Grayson Waller rub.

We get a recap of Waller’s appearance on Raw where AJ said he’s not even close to a star and talked trash. Waller says he doesn’t get why people like AJ Styles. They think he’s a good guy after he threatened Waller, and last week he came out on his show. He says Styles’ song is a top 5 worst song, and the fans tried to get their fat asses out of the seat because they’re excited and he doesn’t get why.

Waller says there’s no brighter star than him and if not for Azeez and Crews that would have been the last time in a WWE ring for AJ. He would have given Styles a Dexter Lumis special. He says that he’s facing Lumis and Lumis is delusional that he thinks he can compete tonight. He calls Indi Hartwell Dexter’s “catfish life” and says he has a replacement for Lumis, whoever it is. Odyssey Jones’ music plays and out he comes to the ring.

Waller makes to start wrestling and then slips out to leave. Jones gets on the mic and says Waller acts like a big-time superstar, but is really just a big-time bitch! Waller is enticed back to the ring and gets inside.

Grayson Waller vs. Odyssey Jones

Waller starts off feeling Jones out with some kicks, then dives back into the corner when Jones moves in. Waller with a shot to the head and he gets thrown into the corner, splashed, and tossed across the ring by Jones. Jones batters Waller in the corner and then knocks him down. Waller fights back but gets knocked down, Jones off the ropes and Waller drops down but gets stepped on.

Jones whips Waller into the corner but he escapes out, comes off the ropes right into a sidewalk slam for two. And we’re on PIP break.

Back live from break and Waller has taken control during the break. He hits a big kick to Jones’ head, knocking him to the mat from his knees, and then hits an elbowdrop off the second rope for two. Waller batters Jones who is on his knees but gets shoved back. Waller with shots but Jones throws him off, then runs him over a couple times! He picks Waller up for a sloppy backbreaker, then charges into the corner but Waller moves.

Waller with a high knee to Jones, and he climbs up for a ten punch on the corner. Jones grabs Waller, who brings the turnbuckle with him into a powerbomb for two. Jones charges but Waller ducks out of the ring and Jones hits the exposed turnbuckle. Waller back in for a big Stunner and the pin.

Winner: Grayson Waller (7:35)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: That was a solid match to kick things off, mostly putting Waller over which is something he needed. It wasn’t a barnburner, but it worked fine.

Waller celebrates in the ring until AJ Styles appears on the Tron and says thanks for dropping by Raw last night. AJ says Waller wanted attention and got it, but it’s the wrong attention because he’ll be at New Year’s Evil next week and it’s time for Grayson to put up or shut up.

* McKenzie is backstage with Raquel and Cora, asking about their teaming tonight. Cora says they can coexist and it will be everything for themselves next week, but tonight they’re working together. Raquel agrees that tonight it be about Toxic Attraction. Io comes in and says she’ll want her rematch, and Kay Lee Ray comes in to say the same.

Mandy Rose says she’s willing to give her girls the night off and makes a tag match, with the winning team being the girls to face her at New Year’s Evil.

* Waller is backstage and says we’re staying with him. He says AJ wants to ruin his celebration? He’s okay with that next week. He walks to the back and bumps into MSK who are next.

* We get a vignette hyping Tiffany Stratton’s debut tonight.

* Xyon Quinn is looking sexy in a suit and says that he knows Elektra wants this, but she has to make a decision. It’s either him or Legado, and it has to be decided tonight.

* MSK are here! They say they’re glad to be here; the last time they were here is when they lost the NXT Tag Team Titles. They’re still down about that but they went on a journey, got Riddle as a mentor and are flying high!

Riddle appears on the Tron and says he wishes he could be there with them but plans change. He’s there with them in spirit like a HIGH-er Power. There’s only one thing left for them to do: challenge Imperium. He says it’s their destiny. MSK then get ready, try to get serious, and Wes says “Imperium! Bring that ass here, boy!”

Imperium then come out and Aichner talks in Italian. MSK ask for subtitles and Barthel says he doesn’t doubt they’re not cultured. He says they can sit around their fire, sing their songs, ride their silly scooter. But the fact is, the two of them will never, ever be able to touch Imperium and the NXT Tag Team Titles will stay with the best division this team has ever seen. They will stay where they belong, and they belong to Imperium.

Wes says first and foremost, the songs they sang in their Kumbuyah sessions were amazing and on point. Carter says if they’re feeling spicy, they can put the tag titles on the line here and now!

WALTER then appears on the Tron! He says MSK are everything wrong with wrestling, and Imperium treat the titles with dignity and respect. He says that all MSK deserve is an ass-beating.

Riddle them appears in split screen and says that why don’t Riddle and MSK take on the Goon Squad? WALTER calls Riddle a bare-footed nerd and says Imperium accepts the challenge and will expose MSK for what they are: a bunch of showmen. Imperium pose and MSK talk shit from the ring.

* we get a recap of Harland throwing Brian Kendrick down stairs, and then we see Joe Gacy reminding Harland that Kendrick called him a freak, but he’s no freak. That match is next.

* McKenzie is with Edris Enofe and asks about his win over Von Wagner last week. He doesn’t get to talk much before Wagner comes up and wants a rematch, saying Edris got lucky. Malik Blade comes in and it sounds like we have a rematch.

Harland vs. The Brian Kendrick

Kendrick doesn’t come out, and Gacy gets on the mic to say sadly he knew this would happen. He says Kendrick is like so much else: they talk a big game but when called upon to answer for their mistakes they don’t show up.

We then get Andre Chase’s music playing, and Chase comes out to say that what we have right now is a teachable moment. At Andre Chase University, they don’t quit or run away from their problems. They take negatives and turn them into positives.

Gacy says they admire the good work he does and says Harland used to be enrolled in school himself until he was unfairly and unjustly expelled. He says they would like to thank him for stepping up and volunteering as Kendrick’s replacement.

Harland vs. Andre Chase

Chase tries to attack and gets a waistlock, but gets elbowed into the corner. Harland one-hand shoves Chase over the ropes to the outside and heads out. Chase tries to escape to the inside but Hardland grabs his leg and pulls him throat-first into the bottom rope. He slams Chase’s head repeatedly into the mat and the ref stops the match.

Winner: Harland (0:59)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Andre Chase.

After the match, Gacy talks to Harland and Harland goes to head back into the ring. One of Chase’s students jumps on Chase to protect him, then gets yanked out of the ring by Harland and carried into the back.

* Tiffany Stratton is making her NXT in-ring debut next.

* Santos is asked about Xyon’s comments and Elektra walks out of the locker room. Santos asks what’s going on between her and Xyon, and Solo Sikoa walks in on the situation. He tries to leave but Santos and Legado stop him and tell him to apologize. He says they have misplaced anger and if they want to hash it out in the ring, they can. He leaves and Santos tells Elektra this isn’t over.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Tiffany is very “rich girl” look. She and Fallon lock up, and Tiffany shoves Fallon back. Henley with a waistlock but Stratton works out if it into a wristlock, which is reversed. Stratton backflips off the ropes to get out of it and locks in an elbowlock on a downed Henley.

Both women up, and Henley manages to get out with a headlock. Stratton powers out into her own headlock, gets shot into the ropes and knocks Henley down. Stratton off the ropes, somersaults over Fallon and then bodyslams her down.Irish whip into the corner, a nearly-messed up set of forward flips into a splash and then a Downward Spiral for three.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton (2:36)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Stratton is very, VERY green and needs some work in the ring. That was a bunch of basic maneuvers, a few moments of athleticism, and one near botch. We’ll see where this goes and I have no issue with someone so new having lots of room to grow; she clearly has potential. That said, this wasn’t too promising of a start.

* We get a recap of Tony D’Angelo getting one over on Pete Dunne last week and breaking his hand after the loss. He mocks Dunne and says he can still hear the crowbar breaking his hand, then shows it in slow motion and talks about the pained look on Dunne’s face. He says his grandfather always told him to find the bully, take them out and make sure they don’t come back. He says he hopes Dunne takes his advice and doesn’t return.

* Wade Barrett is in the ring for the contract signing segment. He introduces Roderick Strong first, who comes out with all of Diamond Mine. He shakes Wade’s hand and takes a seat, as Bivens says here we are, and backstage he didn’t see Trick Williams or Carmelo Hayes. He says he gets it; gas prices are high so the brothers couldn’t afford to make it.

That brings out Melo and Trick, and Trick tells Bivens to get out of the way when the adults are talking. He says Strong is the B Champion, because he won’t be champion for long. Bivens goes to translate for Diamond Mine, Wade, and the fans. He says Trick said Roddy is a second-tier championship and will not be able to unify the titles, and he will put on his boots and stomp Roddy until there’s a substantial amount of downpour. Strong asks Bivens to deliver a message back and Bivens says they’re outnumbered.

Trick goes off and Bivens says he doesn’t get paid enough to be translator. Wade says he’s completely lost and doesn’t know what anyone is talking about right now. He just wants to hear from the champions.

Melo says when he says he shoots and doesn’t miss, it’s not a catchphrase; it’s a lifestyle. He’s got aim like Denzel in The Equalizer and he’ll put Roddy on a T-Shirt. He says there’s no difference between Roddy and the other guys he’s beaten, and he will unify the titles next week and become THE A Champion. That’s what it is and that’s all it’s ever gonna be.

Roddy says “Bravo” and the fact that Melo said that to his face is impressive. But as much potential as Melo has, they’ll both have a lifechanging experience next week. For him it will be unifying the titles and walking out champion, while Melo will be carried out and forever known as Humble Hayes.

Wade then says it’s time to sign the contract. Strong sings, and then Melo signs. He shoves the contract at Roddy, who throws it back. The match is official. Wade runs out of the ring and the two sides talk trash before Melo and Trick go to leave. Trick is almost out when Bivens mocks him for losing to Lumis. Trick says he’s sick of this and he backs Bivens into a corner. He turns around and the Creed Brothers are there; they put Trick through the table. Diamond Mine celebrates over Trick’s fallen body.

* Up next: Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar.

* We get a vignette for the four-way feud between the Grizzled Young Vets, Jacket Time, the Creed Brothers, and Briggs & Jensen. Basically, they all say that they’re going to win and will be going for the titles after.

Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar

Solo and Santos circle and eventually lock up, Solo back against the ropes and Santos chops him on the break. Santos is grinning and he then goes into a waistlock, which turns into a roll-up that Solo quickly escapes. Santos is having fun, and he turns a waistlock into a sunset flip attempt but Solo steps out of it.

They circle each other and go into a lockup again, wristlock from Santos that turns into a controlling elbowlock. Solo takes Santos down to break the hold, and they circle again, Santos with the amateur takedown and into a chinlock. Solo gets to his feet with Santos on his back, Escobar locks in an abdominal stretch but gets hiptossed off.

Escobar with another wristlock he tries to whip Solo into the corner but Sikoa reverses, coming off the ropes with a clothesline. Big bodyslam from Solo, falling headbutt off the ropes for two. Santos rolls to the outside and Solo follows for a hard shot to the jaw. He turns around to face off with Wilde and Mendoza, then turns around into Santos hitting a charging double knee sending him into the ringpost! And we’re on break.

We’re back and Santos is in control, he hits a Russian legsweep and covers for two. Solo up, he gets shoved into the ropes and hit with a kidney shot. Knee takes Solo down and Santos stomps away at the back. Single foot cover for one, followed by a low-angle single-leg Boston Crab to work the back. Solo crawls toward the ropes and eventually gets there.

Santos lies in wait, and he comes in with a kick right to the jaw, cover but only one! Escobar with a shoulder lock, Solo rolls through after a few. Santos is up and yells at Solo to fight him like a man. He punches Solo and kicks him in the cut, then he signals for the triple suplex but Solo blocks it and launches Santos with a front suplex!

Solo now runs over Santos twice and batters him in the corner. Irish whip and Santos comes off into a Samoan drop. Senton by Solo, and he’s up lying in wait. He knocks Wilde and Mendoza off the apron, Escobar with a chop block!

Escobar gets Solo on the top, super-rana! Santos is busted open — but here’s Xyon Quinn out with Elektra. Santos dives over the ropes onto Quinn and then yells at Elektra. He comes into the ring — right into a superkick from Solo! Solo up top, frog splash and that’s it!

Winner: Solo Sikoa (13:32)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Damn fine match here that really did a lot of good for Sikoa. We knew this would be marred by the Xyon/Lopez stuff but it worked just fine to me.

* McKenzie talks up tonight’s tag team main event with the winners taking on Mandy next week. Also next week is the Championship Unification match and the Riddle & MSK vs. Imperium six-man tag, while AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller. And the main event is Ciampa vs. Breakker for the NXT Title.

* We then go to the roof where Harland is about to toss the Chase U guy off the top but Gacy says he made his point. Harland sets the guy down and they walk off.

* Solo is asked what’s next for him after his win and Boa attacks him out of nowhere. Officials come in to pull Boa off him, and he attacks the cameraman. Suddenly Boa doesn’t have the facepaint.

This is dumb.

* Wade and Vic hype Day 1 and then NXT New Year’s Evil, and then we get a vignette for Breakker vs. Ciampa.

Von Wagner vs. Malik Blade

Malik runs in and gets grabbed, then slammed into the corner. Wagner picks Blade up and carries him around the ring to be slammed into another corner, followed by elbows to the head. Blade fires back with shots but gets stopped with a kneelift. Big Boot off the rope misses, Blade with a kick but comes off the ropes to get picked up and dropped to the mat.

Wagner stomps on Blade and hits an overhand forearm to the back, followed by another. Big suplex and Blade landed ugly with his feet coming down hard. He gets up and gets knocked back down, and Wagner picks him up but Blade fights back until he gets turned inside out with a clothesline.

Wargner lies in wait, charges in and — grabs Blade’s tights? Okay. Blade manages to take over and hits a couple dropkicks, then springboards into a high crossbody. Wagner slow to get up, but he catches Blade and gets dropped down facefirst. Powerbomb turns into a sunset flip by Blade. Olympic slam by Wagner and then a double underhook slam to finish it.

Winner: Von Wagner (4:00)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Very average squash win by Wagner.

After the match, Wagner goes to destroy Blade but Edris makes the save by pulling Malik out. Von and Edris jaw at each other as Robert Stone looks unsatisfied in the back.

* Up next: the main event.

Set For Next Week’s New Year’s Evil:

– NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

– MSK & Riddle vs. Imperium

– AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller

– NXT Cruiserweight & North American Championship Unification Match: Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Opponents TBD

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade

Io and Cora start off, and Shirai with a waistlock to begin. She shoves Jade and then gets whipped into the corner, slips out, Jade with a headscissors that Io flips out of. Shirai takes Cora down, and then picks her up but Jade with a kick to the gut and a armdrag into a cover for two. Raquel tags in and Shirai is snapmared and then kicked in the head for two.

Raquel goes for an early Chingoda bomb but Io slips out and tags in KLR. Ray goes toe to toe with Raquel and holds her own, but Gonzalez takes over and takes KLR down. Raquel goes to gorilla press Cora into KLR but Io breaks it up by taking out Raquel. It all goes to the outside and Io goes to dive as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Cora is now the face in peril as Ray is in control. She picks Cora up for a bodyslam and we have some awkward transitioning, which leads to KLR slamming Cora’s knee onto the mat. Single-leg Boston crab by Ray in the center of the ring as Raquel yells at her to get her to the ropes. She almost makes it but Ray pulls her back and then yanks the leg brutally back before letting go.

Ray going for the KLR Bomb, but Jade counters into a sunset flip for one. Ray with a kick shot to the jaw and then goes to send Jade into the turnbuckle, but Jade reverses it. KLR tags in Io and then suplexes Jade before knocking Raquel off the apron. Shirai goes up for the moonsault but Raquel pulls Jade to safety and KLR dives onto Raquel!

Io is lying in wait and she hits a diving dropkick. Jade crawls to the ropes and is hit with a 619. Io up, nails Cora with a front missile dropkick! Io covers but only gets two. IO goes for the double knees but Cora moves, IO tags out and KLR comes in to an enzuigiri. Cora goes for the tag, and Raquel is in! She batters KLR with punches, powerbomb throw into the ropes. She hits a fallaway slam on Ray and pulls her into position, going up top for the twisting Vader bomb!

Gonzalez grabs KLR, but she gets superkicked! Gonzalez with the Chingona bomb, and Jade tags in! IO is in and gets thrown out by Raquel, Jade covers and Raquel thinks it’s KLR so she breaks it up. They argue and KLR rolls her up, Raquel pushes it over and Jade gets the win.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade (11:19)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: It was a pretty decent match that had the “can’t coexist” thing forced into it. I didn’t love how it played out, but I get why they did it and I’m glad they didn’t go for the opponent switch for next week.

After the match, Mandy says from the Tron that their selfish desires will be their downfall and it’s a triple threat match because she’ll be able to take advantage of their selfishness. She says see you next week at New Year’s Evil.

And with that, we’re done for the night!