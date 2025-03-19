Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 3.18.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and we are in the aftermath of last week’s excellent NXT Roadblock. Tonight’s show will see Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe settle their heated feud in NXT Underground, as well as Sol Ruca challenging Chelsea Green for the Women’s U.S. Championship. In addition, Ricky Saints will battle Ridge Holland and the The D’Angelo Family will seek revenge against The Culling. Looks to be a fun show overall.

* We kick off with a recap of last week’s NXT Roadblock including Jordynne Grace’s win over Roxy, Je’Von Evans beating Ethan Page before being attacked by NXTribution, Undertaker giving Oba Femi a pep talk before he defended the NXT Title against Moose, and Stephanie Vaquer becoming a double champion by defeating Giulia in the title vs. title main event.

* Stephanie Vaquer and Trick Williams arrived to NXT earlier today, as did Eddy Thorpe and Ricky Saints (all separately of course).

* And we’re kicking off with the Women’s US Title match!

WWE Women’s United States Championship Match

Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca

Lockup to start, Chelsea takes over and starts to work over Sol’s arm. Sol handstands into a reversal and a shoulderlock as the crowd pledges allegiance to Chelsea, who locks in headscissors but Sol handstands out of that too. Sol into the ropes and she knocks Green over, Sol lands on her feet from a hiptoss, X-Factor gets a two count.

Sol with a wristlock behind the back but Chesea puts her in the corner and kicks away at her. Ruca sent across the ring, Sol monkey flips her but Sol ends up on her feet and hits a spinning front suplex and surfs on Chelsea’s back! Kick to the face, she charges but gets pit on the apron and Alba distracts the ref as Piper grabs Sol’s leg to distract her. That allows Green to recover and she clips Sol’s leg off the ropes as we go to break.

We’re back as Chelsea dodges a charge by Sol in the corner and snaps Sol’s leg over her shoulder. But Ruca shoves Green back and goes up for a missile dropkick. Sol favoring the leg that Green worked over during the break and she eats a fist from Green but fires back. They tee off with each other, Sol takes over and hits a kick, punch and then chops! Green into the ropes, flying shoulder tackle, Ruca springboards off the ropes and her knee gives out! Green sends Ruca into the ropes, she hits the springboard forearm this time and goes for a Sol Snatcher but gets shoved away.

Green takes Sol down and goes up top, but Sol catches her with a kick to the head and pulls her off the top. Sol up top, Cartwheel DDT from Green! She covers but Alba gets Green’s foot on the ropes — and Zaria runs over Alba! Piper takes out Zaria so Sol hits a moonsault to the outside on Piper! Back in the ring, lungblower from Green, she goes for the Unprettier but Sol turns it into a sunset flip for two. Sol Snatcher, but Green blocks it and hits the Unprettier for three.

Winner: Chelsea Green (9:49)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Not Ruca’s best match by a long shot, the springboard was clearly felt like a botch since they repeated the spot. But it was still solid on the whole and at least the rough parts played into the overall storyline.

* Je’Von walks up to Trick and says he sees what Trick is talking about. He talks about being jumped by NXTribution and says no one is safe. Trick says there is no “we,” he’s getting back to Oba and his title. He says Je’Von will never be him, he isn’t champ and never will be.

Trick leaves and Lexis walks in and says Trick has a point, he’ll never be NXT Champ or even Heritage Cup champ. But he’s at least able to eat solid foods again! Je’Von punches King in response.

* Stephane Vaquer WALKS backstage.

* The D’Angelo Family gets pumped up backstage and Tony comes up to ask if they’re ready. Stacks says yes but Tony should stay in the back to protect himself in case Spears tries to take him out. Tony says now Stacks is thinking like the Underboss. He’s cool with it if the fam are, and they are.

* STEPHANIE VAQUER is here! The champ champ makes her way down to the ring and gets a mic. Vaquer takes a moment to soak in the “STEPHANIE” chants and says she needs to be honest: this is difficult for her because English isn’t her first language. But wrestling is. She had the chance to go to any promotion, any brand but she picked NXT because she wanted to make history in the best women’s division on the planet. Last week in New York against one of the best, she proved why she is La Primera. Holding the two titles makes her the best of the best and now she’s waiting for her first opponent to step in the ring, look her in the eyes —

JORDYNNE IS HERE! Jordynne congratulates Vaquer and says she can’t give her enough credit for being a trailblazer, but she’s not the only one who accomplished something. She beat Roxy, and that puts her — JAIDA PARKER ATTACKS JORDYNNE! Jaida says it don’t work like that because the line starts behind her. She says she’s not waiting until Stand & Deliver to make her point because she’s taking her own shots.

Jaida says she’s proud of Vaquer but do herself a favor. Bask in the glory, because this isn’t going to last longer. She says she’s standing 10 toes down looking Vaquer dead in the eyes, so be careful what she asks for because Jaida is here. They stare off.

* Hank and Tank talk about how they took it to the extreme a couple of weeks ago and get hyped up to get extreme.

Josh Briggs & Yohshiki Inamura vs. Hank & Tank

The two teams brawl to start with Briggs and Hank ending up in the ring. They go into the ropes and Briggs with a leaping clothesline. He goozles Hank and chokeslams him! Cover gets two. Inamura tags in, whip into the ropes but Hank holds on and takes out both guys. Tank tags in, hits a shot off the second turnbuckle for a two-count.

Tank charges at Inamura in the corner but he escapes and hits several strikes. Tank battles back and goes for a bodyslam, Inamura sides down the back and hits some hard strikes and chops! Inamura sent to the outside, Briggs in the ring and is sent to the outside as well! Hank & Tank go to leap on their opponents but Briggs and Inamura dodge! Inamura rolls Tank in, follows but gets punched in the gut. Inamura takes over, hits a spinning bodyslam and tosses Tank into the corner. Briggs tags in and hits a big boot to Tank, Inamura whipped into a splash and throws Tank into a takedown by Briggs for two.

Briggs berates Tank and picks him up, hard whip into the corner. He tells Tank he ain’t extreme and whips Tank across the ring, Hank sacrifices the body to save him and Tank knocks Briggs down. Hank gets the hot tag and goes to town in Briggs. Leaping clothesline in the corner, Inamura knocked off the apron, he knocks Briggs down and runs around the ring to take out Inamura! Tank back in, Boss Man Slam to Briggs. Tanki tags in, pancake to Briggs, Tank covers as Hank dives onto Inamura! Cover gets a nearfall.

Hank and Tank go up on the top — Inamura knocks Hank to the floor and Briggs dodges Tank’s splash. Briggs takes out Tank, Inamura with a splash off the top for three.

Winner: Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura (5:44)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Fine enough for a five-minute match. They need to do more to make us care about Briggs and Inamura but this was a start at least.

* The D’Angelo Family WALKS backstage.

* Eddy Thorpe walks into the locker room and sees Ridge, asking if he’s gonna take off soon. He says they have a lot in common: no matter what they do or how they try, they’ll never be accepted. So screw them. Ridge says Eddy is right. He mentions the shiny new toy of Ricky Saints and Eddy says Ricky and Trick are sports entertainers. Ridge says he’s taking care of his sports entertainer tonight and Eddy should as well.

The D’Angelo Family vs. The Culling

The Family attacks the Culling during their entrance and we end up with Rizzo and Dame in the ring. Rizzo’s earrings are off and she cimbs Izzi in the corner for mounted punches. She gets pushed down but goes back up and leaps onto Izzi, then tags in Stacks who takes it to Brooks Jensen. Tony watches in the back as Stacks hits a short-arm clothesline on Brooks, but Brooks turns it around and Niko tags in. He tosses Stacks to the floor, Rizzo gets in Niko’s face and Izzi hits a dropkick on her.

Rizzo stops Dame and tags in Stacks, who gets a waistlock on Niko. Niko with a back elbow but Stacks off the ropes to hit a strike to send Niko to the outside. All the guys dive onto each other, Izzi DIVES onto the guys and Rizzo dives through the ropes on Dame! We’re on break.

We’re back with Brooks and Niko double-teaming Stacks. Niko stretches Stacks on his back and Brooks hits a few slaps, then goes up top for a facebuster off Stacks’ back! Cover but Luca breaks it up. Stacks with a back elbow to Brooks but Izzi nails Stacks from the ring and Niko tags in for a couple two counts. Nicko with the chinlock on Stacks, who is fighting to get free. He’s up to his feet but Niko yanks him back to the floor. Back to his feet, he hits a jawbreaker and goes for the tag but Niko grabs his leg. Stacks kicks free, Jenson tags in and goes for the top rope elbowdrop! Stacks dodges! Rizzo charges and takes out Izzi — and Luca gets the hot tag! He takes it to both Niko and Brooks, ducks a double clothesline and takes them down with a shoulderblock! Boot to Niko, Luca knocks Brooks off the apron and takes down Niko. Cover, Izzi breaks it up, things get chaotic and the Stacks & Luca hit the Shatter Machine!

Backstage, Tony is attacked by NXTribution! That distracts The Family, The Culling attack and Niko hits Luca with an inverted DVD for three.

Winner: The Culling (10:29)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match between these two teams. The finish worked fine for what it was and protects The Family a bit, which I’m okay with especially since The Culling needed the win.

* Ava tells Steph that she’s defending the Women’s NA Title against Jaida next week. Fallon walks in and wants her rematch. Vaquer says give her the match. Fallon wants the rematch next week and wants it after Jaida. Vaquer’s good with it so Ava says it’s done. Fallon leaves and Ava says it’s a big night for Stephanie next week.

* We get a recap of NXTribution’s attack on Tony.

Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne

Lockup to start, Jacy gets Karmen in the corner and breaks but spits in Karmen’s face and kicks her, then applies the big boot. Karmen escapes and gets a fireman’s carry, then locks in a waistlock. Jacy with a back elbow, sends Karmen into the corner but Karmen with a back kick and a takedown for two.

Jacy takes down Karmen with a big kick and then stomps away at her. Senton and Jacy mocks Ashante, then stands up and grabs Karmen for a whip onto the corner and a cannonball. Cover gets two-plus. Jacy with a knee to Karmen’s back and a chinlock, Karmen gets up and hits a jawbreaker. They trade shots, Jacy with a side kick to the gut. Into the ropes, double clothesline takes both women down.

Ashante has grabbed a steel chair and slides it in to Karmen! He tells Karmen to hit Jacy, Karmen thinks about it and slides it back. Jacy spins Karmen around and gets decked, Into the ropes and Karmen leaps over but gets hit with the Rolling Encore for three.

Winner: Jacy Jayne (4:04)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine for a four-minute match, Not much to say; I have no complaints here.

* Tank and Hank are backstage and Tank says they did what the Hardy Boys said. Hank says maybe they did it wrong. Tank says he doesn’t know what to do anymore. Wes, Tyson and Tyriek walk in and Wes says if you don’t have it, you don’t have it. Tyson says stick to what you’re good to: an eating contest. Hank isn’t happy as the heels leave.

* Jaida says her title match is set for next week and it’s Stand * Deliver season. No one’s getting in her way of coming into NXT Stand & Deliver as champion. Also, Karmen wasn’t happy with Ashante in the background.

Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

Ricky with a headlock but gets shoved off. They lock up, Ridge takes over and hits a shot to the back, then pushes him into the ropes for a shot to the gut. Euro uppercuts in the corner, but Ricky fires back with punches. Bodyslam by Ridge, Ricky slides down and hits a BIG dropkick, then showboats.

Ridge says he’s got a tooth loose but it’s a trick for a cheap shot on Ricky. Shoulders in the corner and a bodyslam, cover gets one. Choke against the middle rope for four, then Ridge gets a suplex for one-plus. Whip into the ropes, Ricky with a sunset flip for two but Ridge with a big back elbow. Ridge with a series of forearms to the face, then a shot to the kidneys. Irish whip, Ricky ducks and hits a leaping shoulder, then a charging back elbow. Boot by Ricky who goes up but Ridge yanks him off the second rope and hits a backbreaker!

Ricky out of the ring and Ridge follows, pushing him back-first into the apron and rolling him in. Short-arm shoulder block, Ridge suplexes Ricky over the ropes to the floor and kicks him in the head. Ricky is on the outside as we go to break.

We’re back as Holland has Saints in a full nelson. He goes for a bomb but Saints escapes into a pin attempt for two. Holland squashes Ricky in the corner, then pushes him into the ropes for a kidney shot. Another off the opposite rope, and a third attempt but Ricky with a back elbow. He fires off with punches but comes off the ropes into a pickup and over the shoulder gutbuster for two-plus.

Waistlock on the mat from Ridge, he’s wearing Rickey down. Ricky gets to his feet but gets yanked down by his hair. Ridge goes for an over the shoulder rack — Ricky nearly gets to the corner but gets flipped and lands on his feet! Backdrop by Saints, who lays in the punches and hits a major enzuigiri. Into the ropes, Ricky with a swinging neckbreaker! Ridge rolls to the floor and Ricky follows, chop to Ridge against the booth and another. Ricky punches away, rolls Ridge into the ring and follows — but Ridge puts Ricky in the corner and on the top rope.

Ridge climbs and lays in punches but Ricky fires back and slides down, pulling the feet out to drop Ridge in the top. He ducks a shot, hits a big kick and a Tornado DDT! Powerbomb into a front slam for three.

Winner: Ricky Saints (12:29)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Another perfectly fine match. Ridge and Ricky worked okay enough in there, though not spectacularly, and Ridge got to look strong but took the expected pinfall loss as Ricky gets his first singles win.

* NXTribution is asked about their attack and Dion Lennox says “We Are NXT” is bull. Another guy says they’re four game changers and four difference makers. When Dark State strikes, ain’t no one safe. They feel like they haven’t made their statement enough yet so they go back in.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker

– NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley

– NXT Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King vs. Je’Von Evans

* Ricky Saints is asked about the Revolution but The Culling walks in. Niko says the revolution is happening in front of his eyes. Ricky says it took four guys to take out Tony. Izzi says Ricky doesn’t measure up and Ricky says they should get their eyes checked because Ricky Saints always measures up in the right places.

NXT Underground Match

Eddy Thorpe vs. Trick Williams

They circle and feel each other out with kicks. Eddy locks in with Trick and trips him to the mat, grinding down. They roll to the floor, Eddy batters Trick and goes to throw him into the ringsteps but Trick turns it around and Eddy hits the steps. Eddy thrown onto the mat, Trick up and hits a BIG shot that sends Eddy to the floor! He leaps off fir an elbowdrop but Eedy moves and Trick hits the floor!

Eddy puts Trick on the mat, dodges a kick and hits a diving knee that sends Trick to the floor. He picks Trick up and LAUNCHES him into the booth, which breaks! Eddy tosses Trick onto the mat and climbs after, he locks in a headlock but Trick escapes and hits several strikes. Bodyslam by Trick and another, goes for a uranage but Trick locks in a triangle submission! Trick picks him up though and slams him down to break it, but Eddy reapplies! Trick picks him up again and throws him into the guys at ringside!

Eddy back onto the mat, he dodges a knee — Trick with a Trick Shot! He throws down the fists and it’s over!

Winner: Trick Williams (3:59)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Quicker than I thought it’d be. Trick gets the definitive win as he should have, this was the best of the night but was still a bit disappointing considering the potential with these two.

Trick has a mic and says Eddy better learn how to squabble. Trick says now that we’re getting ready for Stand & Deliver, Oba needs to come out here with his title. HERE COMES OBA! He tosses the shirt and steps face to face with Trick — and the lights go out. NXTribution is here and go to chagr in — but Je’Von Evans is here to keep Oba and Trick from fighting! He gets thrown away, Oba and Trick brawl. Je’Von joins in and so does everyone else. NXTribution come to the ring as Oba and Trick trade punches — JE’VON WITH A CUTTER TO OBA! He stares at Je’Von and — okay, they’re Dark State — watch as Je’Von and Trick start at each other.

And with that, we’re done for the night!