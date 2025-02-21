wrestling / News
Various News: Jesse Ventura Interviews Karrion Kross, Premiere Of 24 Station Street Online
– Jesse Ventura has revived his Barber Shop for an online interview show, and his first guest is Karrion Kross. The WWE Hall of Famer released the first episode of his new series on Thursday, and you can check it out below:
– The first episode of Dave Sahadi’s wrestling sitcom 24 Station Street is online. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:
In the premiere episode of 24 Station Street, viewers are introduced to the three primary characters and their off beat antics. Featured on the show are segments such as “Backstage Pass”, an interview with David Sahadi as he shares never-before heard stories, including a very controversial one about The Rock; “Beyond The Squared Circle”, a podcast with the first guest being D-Lo Brown and a surprise superstar, as well as “Biggupp$ Best Bets” and “Rasslin’ Raps” which features the world-wide premiere of a hip-hop song, “Path of Destruction” featuring many of the superstars from the Attitude Era.
More Trending Stories
- New Backstage Details About Tony Khan’s Meeting With Shane McMahon
- Road Dogg Says He Pushed for Big E Winning the Title Instead of Kofi Kingston, Believed He and CM Punk Hated Each Other for 10 Years
- Michael Cole Says He’ll Never Disparage Vince McMahon Professionally, Explains Why He Thinks McMahon Believed In Him
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Gene Okerlund Making The Jump From WWE To WCW