Various News: Jesse Ventura Interviews Karrion Kross, Premiere Of 24 Station Street Online

February 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jesse Ventura WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 12-14-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Jesse Ventura has revived his Barber Shop for an online interview show, and his first guest is Karrion Kross. The WWE Hall of Famer released the first episode of his new series on Thursday, and you can check it out below:

The Body Shop Returns by Jesse & Tyrel Ventura

Gov. Jesse “The Body” Ventura Welcomes Karrion Kross Into The Body Shop

– The first episode of Dave Sahadi’s wrestling sitcom 24 Station Street is online. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:

In the premiere episode of 24 Station Street, viewers are introduced to the three primary characters and their off beat antics. Featured on the show are segments such as “Backstage Pass”, an interview with David Sahadi as he shares never-before heard stories, including a very controversial one about The Rock; “Beyond The Squared Circle”, a podcast with the first guest being D-Lo Brown and a surprise superstar, as well as “Biggupp$ Best Bets” and “Rasslin’ Raps” which features the world-wide premiere of a hip-hop song, “Path of Destruction” featuring many of the superstars from the Attitude Era.

