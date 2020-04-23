Jesse Ventura Rants About Republicans and Democrats But Won’t Run For President

In a series of posts on Twitter, Jesse Ventura went on a rant about Republicans and Democrats, but said he has no plans on running for President himself.

I keep getting asked who I’m voting for, if I’m going to endorse anyone, if I’m going to run. Let me be clear: I have ZERO confidence in Democrats and Republicans. I refuse to vote for “the lesser of two evils” because in the end, that’s still choosing evil. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

That doesn’t mean I won’t be voting. If you want to know my “down ballot” it’s the Green Party. I’m voting Green all the way and if you’re looking to me for guidance, then do some research. Look into who is running GREEN in your state and VOTE THEM IN. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

You want change? VOTE. That’s the only way to get the pencil pushers, the chicken hawks, the draft dodgers with so called “bone spurs” OUT OF WASHINGTON in 2020. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

I’m not voting for Dumb or Dumber. I’m voting for BETTER. Split the vote? That’s mainstream media’s hook. It translates to vote for who we tell you to because you can’t think for yourself. I’ve never been a lemming. Ain’t gonna start now. https://t.co/twLiwow3E1 — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

My political views are more aligned with the Green Party than any other party, so for me it makes sense. https://t.co/WwwgThfNkv — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

Thank you but I haven’t filed to run, I’m just voicing my opinion on which party has earned my vote (and has earned it in the past). https://t.co/xcqTRubr9e — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

Great clip! Yes I’d rather we have no political parties at all, run on what you stand for as an individual. That’s my pie in the sky scenario. In the meantime? What I’ve seen from Green candidates as individuals, what I’ve seen from this party in general is worth my vote https://t.co/AaWYBbqNi4 — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

I agree. Why does mainstream media constantly blame those who did the research & then voted their conscience? The overwhelming number of non-voters supersedes everything. Sad. Aggravating. Embarrassing. https://t.co/OFDen8n5sX — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

We have the RIGHT to vote for the BEST candidate and that person DOESN’T have to be a DemoCRIPT or ReBLOODlican. These gangs have got to go. They don’t deserve your vote. They’re splitting your vote against the best option. https://t.co/HgG4XpvQ2t — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

No where in the Constitution does it say only Democrats and Republicans can run for office. No where in the Constitution does it say we are a nation of only two parties. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

For a nation that describes itself as a “melting pot” it’s sad to see the majority of the country believe in an either or decision for voting. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

Especially when both of those options don’t represent the majority. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

I haven’t filed to run, but I’ve covered climate change many times on The World According to Jesse. Climate change is real. It isn’t a belief…it’s science. It’s a major reason why I vote GREEN party. https://t.co/uRwCNo8r3y — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

I’ll entertain this because I’m sure mainstream media has already pumped this thought into people’s heads. You should always vote ethically. No exceptions. If DemoCRIPs and ReBLOODlicans aren’t up to your standards then why the hell are you voting them in? https://t.co/zNwigiVTHZ — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

You’re just asking for more corruption by voting for bad candidates. Especially if you willingly vote for bad choices. Why else would you vote for evil? Do you want the country to fail? Sounds that way. I’m assuming anyone who goes by this logic is a bot. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020

Throughout my life, “journalists” have written salacious click bait articles about me & now I see misleading tweets in hopes that I comment directly to them to correct their errors so they get a bump in their feed. Not playing that game. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 23, 2020