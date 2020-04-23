wrestling / News

Jesse Ventura Rants About Republicans and Democrats But Won’t Run For President

April 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a series of posts on Twitter, Jesse Ventura went on a rant about Republicans and Democrats, but said he has no plans on running for President himself.

He wrote: “I keep getting asked who I’m voting for, if I’m going to endorse anyone, if I’m going to run. Let me be clear: I have ZERO confidence in Democrats and Republicans. I refuse to vote for ‘the lesser of two evils’ because in the end, that’s still choosing evil. That doesn’t mean I won’t be voting. If you want to know my “down ballot” it’s the Green Party. I’m voting Green all the way and if you’re looking to me for guidance, then do some research. Look into who is running GREEN in your state and VOTE THEM IN. You want change? VOTE. That’s the only way to get the pencil pushers, the chicken hawks, the draft dodgers with so called “bone spurs” OUT OF WASHINGTON in 2020. Thank you but I haven’t filed to run, I’m just voicing my opinion on which party has earned my vote (and has earned it in the past). We have the RIGHT to vote for the BEST candidate and that person DOESN’T have to be a DemoCRIPT or ReBLOODlican. These gangs have got to go. They don’t deserve your vote. They’re splitting your vote against the best option. Throughout my life, ‘journalists’ have written salacious click bait articles about me & now I see misleading tweets in hopes that I comment directly to them to correct their errors so they get a bump in their feed. Not playing that game. Earn your paycheck. Verify something. Anything. Let’s start with: No, I haven’t filed to run for office. Do some fact checking before you state that I’m taking someone on. It’s called ENDORSING a political party. READ the tweets. They’re self explanatory. VOTE GREEN.

