Jessie Godderz To Host Fox’s Whacked Out Sports

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jessie Godderz Image Credit: OVW

In a post on Twitter, former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz announced that he will be the new host of the FOX series Whacked Out Sports.

He wrote: “BREAKING…I’m HONORED & THRILLED to announce I’m joining the Legendary WHACKED OUT SPORTS franchise as HOST of the new series WHACKED OUT! WHACKED OUT SPORTS has aired on FOX since 2006. WHACKED OUT is now truly PEC-Tacular!

