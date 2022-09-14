wrestling / News
Jessie Godderz To Host Fox’s Whacked Out Sports
September 14, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz announced that he will be the new host of the FOX series Whacked Out Sports.
He wrote: “BREAKING…I’m HONORED & THRILLED to announce I’m joining the Legendary WHACKED OUT SPORTS franchise as HOST of the new series WHACKED OUT! WHACKED OUT SPORTS has aired on FOX since 2006. WHACKED OUT is now truly PEC-Tacular!”
BREAKING…
I'm HONORED & THRILLED to announce I'm joining the Legendary WHACKED OUT SPORTS franchise as HOST of the new series WHACKED OUT!
WHACKED OUT SPORTS has aired on FOX since 2006.
WHACKED OUT is now truly PEC-Tacular!@whackedoutworld @WilliamShatner @JeffTimmons pic.twitter.com/JObZIDzOa8
— Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) September 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Top Dolla Thought CM Punk Was Returning to WWE When He Heard ‘Cult of Personality’ During Raw Commercial
- Booker T on CM Punk Complaining About Wrestlers Not Taking Advice
- Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo