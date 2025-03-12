wrestling / News
Je’Von Evans Defeats Ethan Page At NXT Roadblock, Attacked By Mystery Quartet
March 11, 2025
Je’Von Evans was victorious over Ethan Page in a New York Street Fight at NXT Roadblock but was assaulted right after by the NXT mystery group. Evans beat Page on Tuesday’s show, picking up the win after hitting a springboard cutter with Page’s head stuck into a chair.
Shortly after the win, the lights went out and the group that made their debut at Vengeance Day rushed the ring. They beat Evans down and delivered a toss into a double powerbomb to take him out.
Since making their debut, the foursome has assaulted Oba Femi, Fraxiom, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, as well as the No Quarter Catch Crew and Robert Stone.
We've got COMPANY…#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/NSWIU3f5ln
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
