Jey Uso Says Match With The Shield At WWE Money In The Bank 2013 Put Usos ‘On The Map’

Jey Uso recently reflected on The Usos’ match against The Shield at WWE Money In The Bank 2013 as the bout that put Jimmy and him “on the map.” The brothers faced Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a WWE Tag Team Championship match and while The Shield walked away with their title reign intact, the match earned praise from many. Jey spoke about the match on the latest episode of the No Contest Wrestling Podcast and reflected on what the bout did for their career.

“That put us on the map right there, one,” Jey said (per Fightful). “Two, I remember it like it was yesterday, Uce. The Shield was the hottest thing at that moment. We’re in Philadelphia. Me and my brother come out, boom, we’re the babyfaces at this point. We come out, Shield music hits and the place erupted. I look at my brother like, ‘Let’s see what happens’ cause it was like they were the babyfaces. We weren’t even supposed to be in that match. We were just waiting, ‘What team is next?’ ‘Usos are here.’ ‘Let’s do it.’”

He continued, “At the end of that match, we had them on fire. I liked how it switched because [the fans] were with The Shield, but towards the end, they were chanitng, ‘Usos’ too. I was like, ‘I think we’re on our way. I think we’re good here.’ The following week, we were on TV consistently. I remember Mark Henry saying, I’ve never seen a team go out there and [the fans] are flat on their hands, but by the end of the match everyone was standing and cheering.’ That’s the first match where I felt like, ‘This is what it’s supposed to be like. This is that feel.’”

Jey will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.