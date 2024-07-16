Jey Uso Wants to Take Rhea Ripley Out to Waffle House

– In a WWE digital exclusive video, it looks like Jey Uso is ready to make a play for Rhea Ripley with what’s currently happening now between Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio. Below are some highlights:

Jey Uso on getting a win and Rhea Ripley being single: “I mean, they both kind of coincide at the same time. But having a victory out there on Monday Jey night raw hits a little different, though. You know what I’m saying? > Yeah, I guess that’s her, man. Now, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know whether if there’s a love triangle going on, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley.”

On if Rhea Ripley has seen his best game yet: “Rhea, yet no, no. I mean, I’m just trying to be there. I think she deserves better. I think if she need a shoulder to cry on, holla at your ooze, you know what I’m saying? We can take it slow, go to Waffle House. You probably ain’t never been in a Waffle House, though. But, like, you need to come this way, Rhea. You know what I’m saying? It’s a little cheap, but it’s good. I mean, she looked like she would, like, eat ten egg whites and chicken. I mean, but I’m all about that triple hash brown life, double waffle. You know what I’m saying? Chocolate chip cookie, Uce. We gonna get along just fine, though, Rhea. Hey, man, but, you know what I’m saying? You know what I’m saying, real? Send this out. I know this on.com, WWE.com. You gonna see it if you on Twitter, Instagram, whatever, you gonna see it. Yeah, whenever you ready. We gotta be in the south, though cause they don’t got Waffle Houses everywhere like that.”

Jey Uso picked up a big win over Dominik Mysterio on last night’s Raw.