Jim Cornette Files Lawsuit Against Indy Wrestler G-Raver and Vendors Due to Derogatory Shirt

– According to a report by Forbes, Jim Cornette has filed a lawsuit against G-Raver, The Indy Connection, owner William Molnar, and Shopify against the parties over a t-shirt that says “F*** Jim Cornette.” Per the report, it’s a federal trademark lawsuit. The shirt is question is said to depict an image of Cornette’s face, gagged with X’s over his eyes and needles in his forehead with blood spattering out.

Per the report, Cornette says that he “did not consent to the use of his name or image” and that the aforementioned parties were making money off of him by selling the unauthorized t-shirt.

It appears G-Raver’s online feud with Cornette started after G-Raver suffered a nasty cut during a match at GCW-BLP 2 Cups Stuffed. Cornette commented, “That’s a nasty little nick the guy got on his arm there at the end, if the fans were lucky they probably stopped the show so everyone could watch this idiot bleed out.” G-Raver later responded, “Hey @TheJimCornette, let me see you at a convention. I’ll spit in your fucking mouth. You’ve done nothing to me. Now you’re an advocate for death?” G-Raver later started selling the shirt in question.

Later on, Cornette along with the help of his lawyer, Stephen P. New, filed the lawsuit against G-Raver, Indy Connection, its owner, and Shopify. Previously, The Indy Connection reportedly tried to file a trademark for the phrase of “F*** Jim Cornette” for clothing. New stated on that filing, “The trademark application is still pending and we will be filing an objection in the USPTO in the next few days.”

The legal complaint states, “Cornette is a professional wrestling living legend and believed by many to be the world’s leading expert on all matters having in any way to do with the sport of professional wrestling. He did not consent to the use of his name or image.” It adds claims of unfair competition, trademark dilution, trademark cyber-piracy, common law trademark infringement, unfair competition, dilution, unauthorized use of plaintiff’s name and likeness, and, in the alternative, conspiracy under Pennsylvania law.

Forbes reports that when asked for comment on the story, G-Raver stated that he hadn’t yet been served with the complaint. New later added, “We have 90 days to serve. That’s not uncommon.”

G-Raver later tweeted on Dec. 22 after the initial story on the legal complaint was reported, “Just let it be known, I was the guy who didn’t back down from some fucking shit ‘legend’ regardless of the outcome, it’s what it’s worth. I’d lose my ass before I just lay down and sign my mouth away. It’s been fun and I can’t wait for Xmas!” That tweet is available below.

New went on to say, “The defendants were given ample opportunity to resolve this matter amicably and chose to force Mr Cornette to resort to litigation.” He continued, “Accordingly, opportunities to resolve this amicably no longer exist. I believe we will prevail ultimately on the merits of this action.”