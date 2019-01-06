Quantcast

Various News: Jim Cornette Reacts to Priscilla Kelly Tampon Spot, Wrestle Kingdom 13 Free Press Conference Set for Later Today, and Jacqueline Celebrates Birthday

January 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Priscilla Kelly

As previously reported, former Mae Young Classic competitor Priscilla Kelly was on the receiving end of some controversy over the weekend. She received criticism for a spot in a match she was involved in at Suburban Fight. At one point in the match, she took what appeared to be a used tampon out of her tights and shoved them into her opponent’s mouth.

Some fans were curious on how Jim Cornette would react to the spot. He has now posted his reaction on his Twitter account earlier today, which you can see below, along with Priscilla Kelly responding to the controversy.

– NJPW announced today that there will be a free post-event press conference for Wrestle Kingdom 13. The presser will stream later today on NJPW World at 10:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm PST. You can check out the announcement below.

– WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2016 entrant Jacqueline celebrates her birthday today. She turns 55 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday today on Twitter, which you can see below.

