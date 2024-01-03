Jim Ross Recalls Bill Watts’ Relationship With Jim Crockett & Dusty Rhodes

Jim Ross recently shared his memories of how Bill Watts got along with both Jim Crockett & Dusty Rhodes. JR weighed in on the topic while on the latest episode of Grilling JR, noting that Watts got on well with both men up to a point. You can check out some highlights below:

On how Watts got along with Crockett: “I thought they got along pretty good. You know, caution; they approached each other I think maybe, with some degree of caution. They both knew what they were dealing with. They’re dealing with wrestling promoters. And unfortunately their predecessors haven’t been so kind to that profession. They got bad reps, some of them. Everybody’s looking for a job, for some con job or, ‘How can I make more money’ or ‘How can we do this’ or whatever. So they approached each other cautiously, but professionally.

“I thought they get along pretty good, actually. They’d laugh, have a drink, eat a steak. They’re basically on the same page, because Jimmy let Dusty do all the booking for that show. That was Dusty’s gig.”

On Watts’ relationship with Rhodes: “Cowboy helped create the American Dream in Florida, working working as a booker for Eddie Graham. So he and Dusty got along well and had a longstanding respectful relationship. Now, they didn’t get always get along or always agree, but they had fun working together. They fed off each other, that Oklahoma-Texas rivalry was prominent, believe it or not, in their dialogue. They had fun with each other.”

