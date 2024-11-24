Jim Ross Disagrees With Kenny Omega Saying AEW Doesn’t Need Him Right Now

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed Kenny Omega’s claim that he’s returning for NJPW for a match against Gabe Kidd before going back to AEW because AEW doesn’t need him right now and more. Here are the highlights:

On Omega, Eddie Kingston and Toni Storm saying AEW doesn’t need them: “I don’t agree with it. I like all those people. They entertain me, they are exciting. They’re compelling talents in their own unique ways.”

On Omega’s claim: “Kenny Omega is one of the best workers in the world, seriously. And him saying, ‘Well, they don’t need me.’ We don’t need the best worker in the world? I think you’re wrong there, Kenny. I think that’s a blow to me. And maybe that stuff changes. You know, it could change. And that’s why the eraser’s the most important and vital weapon in wrestling. You erase somebody’s name, you put somebody else’s name in that spot.

“So you know, we’ll see. But Kenny Omega is one of my favorites. I’m just selfish, I want my guys to be front and center… I just don’t want to lose Kenny Omega permanently from AEW television. He’s too good, he’s just really, really good. And guys like that don’t come along all the time. They don’t grow on trees, as the little cliche goes. But they know they don’t come along, but only a few times in a lifetime. So you hate to lose a guy that’s got that much talent, that much first versatility.”

On AEW All In: Texas at Globe Life Field: “I’m curious at how it’s going to go, and how people are going to react to it. It’s a great venue. It’s travel-accessible with being in Dallas in the middle part of the United States. That’s good, but it’s a bold move. It’s a bold promotional move that we’ll do all we can to make sure it’s successful. But it’s going to be an interesting venture. And no UK trip, so some of the talents will be happy with that because getting to Dallas is easy, and we have a lot of talents that live in Texas, because there’s no state tax like Florida. So that’s important. Save yourself a bunch of money. All In: Texas, I’m looking forward to that. That’ll be a fun event. That’ll be a loaded card without question.”

