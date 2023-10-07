Jim Ross Explains the Best Way to Deal With Vince McMahon

– During a recent edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon and how the best way to deal with him was to have open and honest conversatins. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Ross on his relationship with Vince McMahon: “Absolutely — Vince did a lot of great things for me and he was very pro-family. You can’t not consider a guy a friend … he made me a lot of money. I don’t know if he considers me a friend, we don’t talk — but I certainly consider him a fiend and someone I have great respect for.”

On how to deal with McMahon: “When you’re dealing with Vince McMahon, you don’t confront him — you converse with him. When he and I were alone, we had some extremely open and honest conversations. That was always my philosophy with him … I believe he liked the honesty. I did it in a closed environment that would not compromise Vince’s position as the lead mule.”