Matches & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

May 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA has announced matches and segments for next week’s episode of Impact. The company announced the following on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana
* Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan
* Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards
* We’ll hear from AJ Francis & Rich Swann
* Gisele Shaw speaks with Gail Kim

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

