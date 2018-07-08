wrestling / News
Jim Ross Gets Knocked to The Floor at Last Night’s NJPW Event
July 8, 2018 | Posted by
– At last night’s NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco, Jay White slammed Juice Robinson to the barricade during their US Title match, sending Jim Ross to the floor. This led to Josh Barnett saying that, “you done fucked up now” and chasing White into the ring. You can check that out below…
.@JoshLBarnett has had enough! 😡#G1USA #NJPW @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/4g6v7dfBwU
— AXS TV (@AXSTV) July 8, 2018