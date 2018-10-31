Various News: Jim Ross Jokes About Rumors of New Promotion, Amber Nova Finishes Third in Maxim 2019 Cover Girl Contest, Cathy Kelly’s Talking Snack Video

– According to Wrestling Inc, Jim Ross did a Q&A on the Chris Jericho cruise earlier this week. During the Q&A, Ross joked that someone is going to start a new wrestling company to put an end to the “bulls–t” like WWE trying to stop Rey Mysterio from going on the cruise. He then said that someone would take his words out of context for clickbait, and that he was kidding and he is under contract with AXS and WWE.

– Amber Nova finished third in the nationwide Maxim 2019 Cover Girl contest. Nova thanked fans for their support in the Instagram post below…

– Here is the first episode of Cathy Kelly’s new “Talking Snack” series for WWE. The cooking series features The Boogeyman as the first guest…