Jim Ross Names The Match That Could Steal The Show At AEW Full Gear

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed his belief that Jay White vs. Hangman Page could steal the show at AEW Full Gear. Here are the highlights:

On Jay White vs. Hangman Page at Full Gear: “That’s gonna be a hell of a match. Conrad. I’m telling you that could be a pay-per-view main event of the year-type level match. That’s the expectation that I have for it. Not just another pay-per-view main event where you know they’re going to work their ass off. Both of these guys are at unique points in their careers. They both see the light. And when you can see light at the end of the old proverbial tunnel, that’s a good thing. These are two really good talents, two really good talents. And Hangman Page, I was watching tonight. Just his mannerisms, how he moved around the ring, and things that an old timer would notice. He’s really — his footwork and where he positions himself. He’s really advanced, and all that by meaning that he’s done it in the last several months.

“As far as Jay White is concerned, I don’t think we’ve yet — and he’s had some good ones — I don’t think we have yet to see the best match in AEW out of Jay White. I’ve seen him at his very best, and he’s spectacular, take my word for it. He’s frigging spectacular. So they got a chance to steal the show.”

On Mercedes Mone defending the TBS Title against Kris Statlander at Full Gear: “Conrad, this is very — they have really opposing styles. The big power wrestler, Statlander, who could beat you with a bear hug, shall we say. And then you got the tricky and improvisational Mercedes Mone. I’d love for this to be the match that I say, ‘My God, what have I been missing with Mercedes Mone?’ Because I know she’s great, and I know she’s making a lot of money. And she has a great wardrobe and things like that. But, you know, I need to see that great match. And if she’s got it in her. I’d like to see that.”

