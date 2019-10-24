Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz

– On the latest Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the 2004 class of new WWE recruits including The Miz and Ryback. Both men signed developmental deals after appearing on Tough Enough. Ross weighed on on Ryback’s run not going as far as it could have and how he had some concerns early on about what Miz lacked as a heel character.

Highlights from the discussion and the full podcast are below:

On Ryback: “Ryback is probably another guy that probably has not ever reached his full potential in wrestling. Could have been a lot better than he was perceived to be, just didn’t work out. You know, sometimes attitude, right place right time, whatever. Just stars did not align. But if he had not had distractions, Ryan had a lot of ability, a lot of upside. And I think when we first saw him, we thought he, being somewhat of an Ultimate Warrior-type guy, heavily muscled, big thick guy. You ain’t gotta be a Dory Jr. in catch as catch can wrestling. You can be a bruiser, and that’s what he was. But along the way, he didn’t do himself any favors, quite frankly.”

On his early concerns about The Miz: “I always liked Miz, Conrad. But here was my early-day issues with Miz. I always perceived [that] he’s a good-looking kid, he’s got a nice body, he’s athletic. He’s certainly smart. I didn’t know if his work would lend to him being perceived as a tough guy. And if you’re gonna be a heel, which he was coming in, you’ve gotta have a little threat in you. You’ve gotta have a little bit of something-something there. And I never felt that early on with Mike. And then as Mike got more successful and more experienced, he figured that out I think and he’s become one of the top stars in WWE. He had a run as the champion, he was the guy.”

