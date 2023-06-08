– During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Jim Ross answered a number of questions. Regarding wrestling broadcasters he thinks don’t get enough credit, Jim Ross stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Excalibur should be considered. He ain’t been around that long.” He added, “Kevin Kelly does pretty well.” Also, Ross was asked about the broadcast commentary team for the upcoming new AEW show, Collision, to which JR responded, “No clue.”

AEW Collision will debut on June 17 in Chicago at the United Center. AEW has not yet announced the broadcast team.