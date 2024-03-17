Jim Ross Thinks Owen Hart’s WWE HOF Induction Chances Have Increased

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE star talked about whether Owen Hart will ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Pat McAfee’s work as a WWE commentator, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Thunderbolt Patterson being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: “Congratulations to Thunderbolt, he deserves it. The things he went through to achieve stardom, earn a living in a very racist-oriented business [as] pro wrestling was at times, especially then. It’s just it’s a shame how the old Caucasian promoters looked on — I remember Cowboy [Bill Watts] talked to somebody about Black athlete. And Bill said, ‘I have a good talent, blah blah blah.’ Trying to get a guy booked. And the answer the other end of the conversation was, ‘We already have one.’ Already have one. The one was an African American. So that was ridiculous. Cowboy just thought about how to sell tickets. Make sure everybody’s happy, making money. So I think that was the situation there. Thunderbolt went to a lot of hell. But he was strong in his presence, and Thunderbolt did a lot [of] paving the way for subsequently other black athletes to star and making a living and pro wrestling. Congratulations to him, well deserved. This one was obvious. It is a great idea.”

On Pat McAfee’s work as WWE commentator: “I’m impressed. Pat McAfee has impressed me, no doubt about it, with his work. Surprising how good he is already. He pays attention, he studies. I even noticed on the show that airs on ESPN at noon Eastern time that he incorporates a lot of wrestling jargon, language, into his show. So he’s living the dream. And he seems to be respectful. Again, I appreciate guys that study the game and have product knowledge. And he’s doing that. Good hire for WWE. He’s just a supreme talent.”

On whether WWE could ever convince Martha Hart to let them induct Owen Hart into the Hall of Fame: “I bet she could [change her stance]. Will she, is another question. Maybe the bigger question is, ‘Will she?’ I don’t know, I hadn’t thought of that. It’s a good question. It’s why these Q&As are so entertaining sometimes, you get questions that you don’t expect. So I don’t know. Good question, though. Good question. Time will tell. I can see it being able to be worked out a lot easier now that [Vince] McMahon is out of the picture. That was her roadblock, so we’ll see.

Put it this way, it wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever. But I don’t have any information to change my philosophy of that. I thank with him gone, it increases the chances of Owen going in the Hall of Fame. God knows he’s deserving. That’s never been an issue. But if Martha likes it, and feels good about then comfort zone then why not? I think it’s great. She’s such a pleasure to work with. She’s not angry at pro wrestling anymore, doesn’t seem to me like. I mean, she’s heartbroken with how things happened to Owen like they did and as we all are, and have been. But I don’t know. It’s interesting, Connie, it’s a good question. Interesting, but I’d say that the odds of Owen being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame have increased immensely since Vince McMahon resigned his post.”

