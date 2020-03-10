Jim Ross Discusses What Vince McMahon Says When People Question His Creative Decisions

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed how Vince McMahon responds when people question his creative decisions. Highlights are below.

On Vince McMahon seeing something special in Mr. Kennedy: “Vince saw the same things that we saw, those of us that had a chance to watch his videos, his matches, from the indies, there was something there, and Vince knew there was something there, but he just couldn’t quite harness it yet, but Vince was going on his guts and his instincts, which have been pretty damn good for a long time as far as creating stars. Kennedy was on the upward track, man, he was moving right up to the eastside.”

On how Vince responded when people questioned his creative decisions: “That was it. ‘Well, just check my track record if you don’t believe I’m on target.’ That was a great argument, because look at all the guys that under Vince’s leadership became Hall of Fame millionaires. Pretty damn impressive list.”

On how it’s harder to make babyfaces now: “Now in the latter years, with the audience changing and social media becoming a much bigger aspect and factor into the whole process, it’s harder to build babyfaces, because you have a primarily, a very young, male, defiant audience, and sometimes they like evil over good.”

