Jim Ross Says Will Ospreay Would Bring a Lot of Value to AEW

Jim Ross believes Will Ospreay would be a boon for AEW if he comes on board, weighing in on the NJPW’s talents. The AEW announced discussed Ospreay’s potential future in AEW should he sign there once his NJPW contract expires in January on the latest episode of AdFreeShows’ Grilling JR. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what Ospreay would bring to AEW: “[Ospreay] adds a lot of quality depth to your roster. And he’s just getting into his wheelhouse, his groove, at that age, experience, so he’d be a great addition if we got the opportunity to sign him up because he can work with anybody.”

On Ospreay’s talents: “He’s very creative. He’s not afraid to take bumps. He’s not afraid of contact… [His match with Chris Jericho] was a really good match. Loved it.”