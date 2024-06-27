wrestling / News
Jimmy Hart To Be Inducted Into Memphis Music Hall of Fame
June 27, 2024 | Posted by
Jimmy Hart is set to be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Action News 5 in Tennessee reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will be inducted into the Hall’s 2024 class as part of The Gentrys.
Hart was the lead vocalist for the group, which had its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s before Hart got into wrestling. The group released three albums: Keep on Dancing (1965), Gentry Time (1966) and The Gentrys 1970.
