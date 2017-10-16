Jimmy Jacobs Appears at ROH Global Wars Chicago

– At the end of last night’s ROH Global Wars Chicago iPPV, Bullet Club was celebrating Kenny Omega’s main event win over YOSHI-HASHI. The group was having a good time, when Matt Jackson suggested they remember the moment with a selfie. The problem was that none of them had a cell phone on them. It was then that the recently fired Jimmy Jacobs appeared in the crowd, and they took a selfie at ringside. Bullet Club also apologized for getting Jacobs fired.

Pleasant surprise to see old friends in lovely Chicago. pic.twitter.com/5ss05ryASW — jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) October 16, 2017