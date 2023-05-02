– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued WWE for its handling of this year’s WWE Draft and teasing the breakup of tag teams, only for WWE to draft entire groups and tag teams instead. He stated the following:

“So, apparently, the draft is done and in the books. But why tease something before the draft and not have it happen during the draft? On the shows before the draft, they tease, ‘Oh, the Street Profits are coming out! They could be broken up during the draft! This group could be broken up during the draft! And then when they’re announcing all the draft picks for Raw and SmackDown, they’re drafting entire groups: The Judgment Day, The LWO, tag teams are being drafted together. Why tease that this could be the last time this tag team teams together because they could be drafted to separate brands and have to abide by sticking to that brand and have the draft when they’re actually drafting the entire team or groups together? And free agents that can go to any show? I thought tat was supposed to be against the rules of the draft?

As Korderas pointed out, WWE did not split up any teams or groups during the draft, and drafted entire groups and tag teams together. The Street Profits were drafted together to WWE SmackDown during the draft.