Jimmy Korderas Takes Issue With Roll Up Finish In WWE Raw Match

Jimmy Korderas enjoyed the Dominik Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods match on Raw, but he took some issue with the roll up finish. Korderas posted his latest Reffin’ Rant on Wednesday in which he said the two had a solid match, but he didn’t get why they needed the roll-up finish.

“I get that this business evolves, but when did the most devastating finishing maneuver in all of pro wrestling become one of the simplest old-school moves of all time?,” Korderas began. “Going back to Monday Night’s Raw, Dominik Mysterio — who’s getting tremendous heat — vs. Xavier Woods, who’s still getting a great babyface reaction, had a pretty good match going on.”

He continued, “We get the obligatory interference twice by Rhea Ripley behind the referee’s back, leading to the finish. But my only issue was the finish was a small package, aka roll-up, whatever you want to call it. It’s — you know, what happened? They kick out of the 450, twisting, Burning Hammer Phoenix Splashes, but at the same time, why not when they have the interference, go right to your finish? It helps get the finish over.”