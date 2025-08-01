– It’s the final edition of WWE SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend, and WWE has confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s blockbuster show. Jimmy Uso takes on Talla Tonga in a singles matchup. This will mark Talla Tonga’s WWE in-ring debut.

Tonight’s show is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will air live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Giulia vs. Zelina Vega

* AAA Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: Los Garza (c) vs. TBA

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* Jimmy Uso vs. Talla Tonga

* Jelly Roll, John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear