Jimmy Wang Yang Set for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6

– Joey Janela has announced that former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang will be wrestling at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, part of GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania Week. Per Janela, Jimmy Wang Yang will be taking part in The Greatest Clusterf***. You can see the announcement below.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2: The Greatest Clusterf*** is scheduled for April 2. It will stream live on FITE TV. The event will be held at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.