Jinder Mahal Recalls He Was Almost Set For Punjabi Prison Match with Roman Reigns

In an interview for Maven’s Youtube channel (via Wrestling Inc), the former Jinder Mahal, Raj Dhesi, spoke about cancelled plans for him to face Roman Reigns in WWE in a Punjabi Prison match. There have only been three of these matches in the past, with Mahal previously wrestling Randy Orton in the most recent.

He said: “First time was supposed to be Great Khali and Undertaker. Great Khali couldn’t be in the match and Big Show was a substitute. Second time, Dave Bautista and Great Khali. Third time, myself and Randy Orton, and actually there was almost a fourth time. It was going to be myself and Roman Reigns in Chicago.“