Jinder Mahal On His Experience Returning to NXT, Praises Indus Sher

Jinder Mahal had a recent run in NXT, and he talked about the experience in a new interview. The WWE star was a guest on After the Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick and talked about how the return to the development brand reinvigorated him.

“It was incredible just being around that young energy again, young motivated superstars, Mahal said of his time on the brand (per Wrestling Inc). “It inspired me. It pushed me in a way, just seeing these young people, they are full of hopes and dreams, and aspirations and everything. We kind of get a little bit grizzled, like Rugby, it does happen.”

He continued, “I just felt invigorated being around Indus Sher, these two guys are megastars in my eyes. They can do everything like they have every aspect of the game down from look to persona. Veer’s explosive powerful moves and Sanga is just a mountain, just so powerful and calculated.”

Mahal last competed on the March 21st episode of WWE NXT.