Joaquin Wilde Reflects On Advice From His Late Father After WWE Raw Match

Joaquin Wilde took to social media late last week to reflect on his match on Raw and share words of wisdom that his late father gave him. Wilde was part of the six-man match pitting the lWO against El Grande Americano and American Made on last week’s show, and he posted to his Instagram to comment on his performance and the praise he received online for it.

Wilde wrote:

“Never really knew my father. Right before he died, he recorded himself talking on cassette tapes, basically saying goodbye and im sorry to each of his kids. Apologizing for the difficult lives we were going to live because we would all grow up without a father. Never listened to the tapes but always knew they existed. Also had no clue where my mom had put them after so many years. “Well my brother found them. So i got a digital cassette player, threw the audio in Ableton to clean it up and for the first time in my life, i was able to hear my dad’s voice and listen to him speak directly to me. Yeah shit was super sad and I cried alot. He gave me some fatherly advice though. One thing he said to me was, no matter what I’m doing, dont half-ass it and always give 100% because people will respect you for that. For some reason that simple piece of advice resonated and made me think about wrestling. Because the reality is, i dont get to have matches on TV every week. So whenever i am blessed with an opportunity to have a match in the WWE ring, i treat it like my life is on the line. I take big risks, i maximize my minutes and I put all of my energy into every choice that I make. And I think about my dad’s words before all my matches now too. Many things are out of my control, but one thing I can control is my effort. So I will always give 100% and all I can hope is that eventually people will recognize it and respect me for it.”

