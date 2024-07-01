wrestling / News
Joe Alonzo Exits NWA, Is Now A Free Agent
In a post on Twitter, NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Joe Alonzo announced that he is leaving the company. He is the second wrestler to announce their departure today, as Missa Kate also did so.
Alonzo wrote: “As of Today, I am no longer “Mr. NWA”… It has been a fun ride and I would like to thank the @NWA and @Billy for trusting in what I can produce. But now it is time for “Joe to worry about Joe””
As of Today, I am no longer “Mr. NWA”… It has been a fun ride and I would like to thank the @NWA and @Billy for trusting in what I can produce. But now it is time for “Joe to worry about Joe” 😉 pic.twitter.com/hSZWPrQEYE
— JOE ALONZO (@JoeAlonzoJr) July 1, 2024
