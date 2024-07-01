Missa Kate Announces That She Is Leaving NWA

In a series of posts to Twitter, Missa Kate announced that she is leaving the NWA and is now a free agent.

She wrote: “These Past 2 Years Have Been Unforgettable…I Can Sit Here & Write A List Of Everyone Who Has Helped Me/Made Me Better Along the Way, But That’s Too Much Work For Me That I Don’t Feel Like Doing Right Now ….[& You Know Who You Are]. I’m Not Gonna Write A Long Sappy Post, So Instead I’ll Just Say This…I’m Forever Appreciative Of The Endless Moments, Memories & Lessons Made Along The Way Thank You @nwa…Now Let’s Get Weird.”

Fightful Select reports that TNA Wrestling is interested in acquiring the former women’s tag team champion. Her split with NWA is said to be amicable. She last appeared for the company back in January. She previously worked AEW as well, during the days of Dark and Dark: Elevation.

